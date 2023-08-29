Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Winly, a trailblazing online store, is poised to disrupt the e-commerce landscape by introducing a unique and engaging shopping concept. Spearheaded by entrepreneur Hassan EL Imam, Winly introduces a captivating shopping concept that combines convenience with a gamified experience, making each purchase an opportunity to win.

Winly's approach to online shopping goes beyond traditional boundaries. With every purchase made on the platform, customers receive a complimentary Prize Draw ticket, unlocking the chance to win a range of captivating prizes. This gamified shopping experience sets Winly apart and appeals to modern consumers who seek value, entertainment, and quality products all in one place. The platform has launched three competitions, providing users with the opportunity to win AED 10,000, AED 35,000 or an IPhone 14 Pro.

Founder Hassan EL Imam is a seasoned entrepreneur with over five years of experience in licensing and franchising. Hassan's vision for Winly was driven by a desire to transform the online shopping landscape. Recognizing the changing needs of customers, he set out to blend the convenience of e-commerce with an interactive and rewarding twist. Through Winly, customers can access a curated selection of products while enjoying the anticipation of winning valuable rewards.

Anchored in transparency and integrity, Winly ensures that all Prize Draw proceedings are regulated by the Dubai Economy & Tourism, instilling confidence in customers as they explore this groundbreaking shopping platform.

The launch of Winly marks a significant stride in the world of e-commerce. As businesses adapt to dynamic market demands, Winly emerges as a frontrunner, offering not just products, but an immersive and innovative shopping journey.

About Winly:

https://winly.net/