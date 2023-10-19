Dubai – The Grand Prize of the 5th Dubai Home Festival is up for grabs exclusively on Idealz and it’s a chance for participants to secure ownership of an apartment in the city. The ‘Win an Apartment’ campaign is set to redefine the dreams of aspiring homeowners, offering them a golden opportunity to own a property in one of the world's most sought-after locations and in a time of soaring rental rates, this apartment could potentially become a profitable income stream, enhancing the winner's financial portfolio.

To participate, shoppers simply need to visit www.idealz.com or the Idealz mobile app and purchase an AED40 ‘idealzbasics’ shopping card. The Grand Draw of this campaign will take place on October 24th during the Dubai Home Festival, conducted by a representative from the Department of Dubai Economy & Tourism, and will be broadcasted live on the Idealz mobile application and YouTube channel.

“We are thrilled to once again be a part of the Dubai Home Festival and offer one lucky winner the chance to own their dream apartment in the heart of Dubai. At Idealz, we believe in making dreams come true, and this campaign represents our commitment to enriching lives and providing opportunities for our valued customers. We can't wait to see the excitement and anticipation build as we draw closer to the winner announcement”, said Jad Toubayly, Founder & CEO of Idealz.

The 5th edition of the Dubai Home Festival promises to be the most remarkable yet, with discounts on exquisite furniture collections from leading brands, expert-led events, and a host of incredible prizes up for grabs, topped off by the Grand Prize from Idealz. The festival will feature in-store experiences, limited-edition furniture collections, and thrilling raffles, making it a must-visit event for residents and visitors alike.

For more details on the campaign and to participate, download the Idealz app or visit www.idealz.com. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to make your dream of owning an apartment in Dubai a reality.

About Idealz

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind online shopping platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every ‘idealzbasics’ shopping card purchased, customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.