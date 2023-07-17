Wilo Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, a leading German pumps and systems manufacturer and digital pioneer in the industry, celebrated a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its Dubai facility. The expansion is aimed at increasing production capacity and growing current manufacturing capability, which coincides with a striking increase in its business volume across the regional market.

The ceremony, which took place in the state-of-the-art factory of the Wilo Group in Dubai, UAE, was attended by distinguished guests, including colleagues and the management team from Wilo MENA. The expansion of manufacturing facility highlights Wilo’s commitment to meet growing customer demand for Wilo pumps and systems, widening its regional portfolio, increasing manufacturing capacity and enabling production and testing of larger-sized pumps.

Yasser Nagi, Group Director MENA region and Managing Director UAE, said: "We are delighted to expand our manufacturing facility and product offerings in the UAE, especially owing to the success we experienced in the region over the past five years. Our ‘Made in UAE’ line of products are being employed in numerous government projects throughout the MENA region, supporting the country’s vision and tackling important issues such as water scarcity. Additionally, I would like to express my profound gratitude to the management of Wilo Group for their immense confidence in the team’s skills and for their continued support in helping us sustain and build upon our success.”

During the ceremony, Ahmed Nabil, Production Manager of the MENA region at Wilo Middle East, highlighted the company’s commitment to the local market. He also emphasised that the company has been making constant efforts to provide high-quality, locally produced goods that are tailored to each customer’s requirements.

“The new expansion strategy indicates our unwavering commitment to catering to the local market and providing premium, locally produced products that are customised to meet every customer’s needs. This project will aid in Wilo’s efforts to further diversify its product offerings in the region. Over the years, the company has witnessed impressive growth potential in the UAE where it has been localising its services. The new investment will strengthen our position in both, the local and Middle East markets, and increase client confidence. We are truly excited about the new possibilities that this expansion plan provides, and we anticipate to continue providing our customers with cutting-edge pump and water management solutions,” he added.

The recent groundbreaking ceremony held at the facility in Dubai represents an important step for Wilo MENA as it works to meet the growing demand of its clients and provide cutting-edge pumps and systems solutions. In line with its dedication to innovation, focus and sustainability, Wilo Group is well-positioned to continue setting the pace in the water industry, especially in resolving water-related issues in the MENA region and advancing its regional development.

