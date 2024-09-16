Wilo Group, the leading manufacturer and digital pioneer in the pumps industry, discusses new solutions to effectively tackle pressing challenges in water management at the Arab Water Forum, taking place alongside the World Utilities Congress 2024, in Abu Dhabi. The group is showcasing its wide range of cutting-edge pumps and solutions—including the Wilo-Rexa SOLID Q with Nexos Intelligence, Wilo-Stratos MAXO, and Wilo-SiBoost Smart Helix EXCEL, to educate the industry on innovative, smart and sustainable practices that will enhance the efficiency of water management systems.

During the forum, Yasser Nagi, Group Director of Wilo Middle East and North Africa at Wilo Group, will participate in a key panel discussion that will focus on the topic ‘Innovative Approaches for Water Sector Adaptation and Resilience for Water Scarcity and Climate Change’.

Wilo Group’s participation in this prestigious event is in line with its efforts to support ‘The UAE Water Security Strategy 2036’, which aims to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted water supply during both normal and challenging conditions. The core goals of the strategy include boosting water productivity index to USD 110 per cubic meter, reducing demand for water resources by 21 per cent, boosting water-use efficiency and reducing water scarcity index by 3 degrees.

Yasser Nagi said: “During this year’s Arab Water Forum, we aim to draw substantial attention from across the industry, with a projected footfall of over 100 visitors at our designated booth. We anticipate leveraging the dynamic platform to strengthen our network with high-level stakeholders, explore vast avenues for future collaborations and advance in the field of water management and utilities. At Wilo, we consider this event as an ideal opportunity to increase market visibility, boost our brand positioning and expand our market knowledge to manufacture innovative pump solutions in line with evolving customer requirements.”

The Arab Water Forum 2024 will host a wide array of critical dialogues taking place in the water and utilities sector. In addition, the event plays a key role in building strong connections between water and other industries to contribute towards the vision of a sustainable and prosperous future.

Wilo’s participation in the event highlights its unwavering commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in water management. By showcasing its expertise and state-of-the-art solutions, the Group aims to collaborate with industry leaders, pushing the boundaries of innovation to develop solutions that benefit both current and future generations, solidifying its position at the forefront of the industry’s evolution.

