Dubai, UAE: Wilo , one of the world’s leading premium suppliers of pumps and pump systems , proudly announces the official inauguration of its newly expanded factory in Dubai. The high-profile event, attended by His Excellency Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, His Excellency Alexander Schonfelder, German Ambassador to the UAE, business leaders, VIPs, government officials, and esteemed partners, marks a significant milestone for the company. This expansion reflects Wilo's dedication to meeting the growing regional demand and strengthening the UAE’s position as a strategic hub for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The expanded factory doubles its size, introducing cutting-edge equipment, enhanced product lines, and state-of-the-art testing facilities. This strategic investment reinforces Wilo’s commitment to delivering high-efficiency solutions through local production under the “Made in UAE” banner, aligning with the groups’s overarching sustainability strategy and its region-for-region approach.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said, “The UAE has long recognized the value of fostering an ecosystem that attracts leading international companies. Through progressive economic policies, business-friendly regulations, and an unwavering commitment to innovation, we continue to position this country as a preferred FDI destination. The presence of global industry leaders like Wilo is a testament to the strength of our economy and the trust that investors place in our vision. By localizing production, Wilo is contributing to national economic growth, creating high-value jobs, and enhancing the resilience of regional supply chains.”

His Excellency Alexander Schonfelder, German Ambassador to the UAE, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “The expansion of Wilo’sUAE facility is a testament to the strong economic ties between Germany and the UAE. This investment not only strengthens bilateral trade relations but also demonstrates Wilo’s leadership in sustainable industrial innovation. By enhancing local production capabilities, Wilo is contributing to the UAE’s vision for a greener and more self-reliant future.”

Commenting on the occasion, Yasser Nagi, Managing Director for Wilo Middle East & North Africa, said, “This factory expansion represents a pivotal step in Wilo’s journey to deliver cutting-edge solutions while supporting the UAE’s ambitious vision for economic growth and sustainability. By doubling our capacity and introducing state-of-the-art technologies, we are not only addressing the growing demand for high-efficiency pumps and pump systems but also reaffirming our confidence in the UAE as a stable and thriving business hub for the region.”

Wilo’s expanded facility highlights its commitment to innovation and sustainability. With enhanced production capabilities and an increasing emphasis on advanced testing technologies, the factory is well-positioned to cater to the region’s growing demand for eco-friendly pump solutions.

The event brought together over 300 distinguished guests, including key dignitaries, industry leaders, and partners from across the region. Wilo’s long-standing presence in the UAE and this significant investment reaffirm its role in driving the local economy and supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future.

As Wilo continues to set new standards in sustainability and technology, the company invites customers, partners, and stakeholders to explore its latest innovations and solutions. For more information about Wilo’s expanded capabilities and its commitment to fostering sustainable water management, visit www.wilo.com or contact Wilo’s regional office in the UAE.

About Wilo:

The Wilo Group is one of the world’s leading premium suppliers of pumps and pump systems for building services, water management and the industrial sector. In the last decade, we transformed from hidden to visible and to connected champion. Today, Wilo employs around 9,000 people worldwide. With innovative solutions, smart products and individual services, we provide the clever, efficient and climate-friendly service of keeping water flowing. We already are the digital pioneer within the industry with our products and solutions, processes and business models.

For more information, visit www.wilo.com.