Beirut, Lebanon - American University of Beirut's AUB Online and OSB Executive Education proudly served as diamond sponsors for the 8th annual Women in Data Science (WiDS) conference held on April 22nd, at the esteemed American University of Beirut campus. The conference, organized by AUB's School of Business, the Suliman S. Olayan School of Business, was a resounding success, bringing together a distinguished lineup of international, regional, and national data scientists representing diverse backgrounds to share invaluable insights and best practices on pressing issues, inspire innovation, and empower women in the field of data science.

Under the theme "Data Science in Humanitarian Crises," this year's conference delved into the critical role of data in addressing humanitarian challenges. Participants engaged in discussions aimed at detecting fabricated data, measuring data-driven impact assessments, and augmenting decision-making processes in crisis situations to optimize care in conflict zones. The event underscored the importance of leveraging data science to make a meaningful difference in the world, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide array of data science topics, fostering collaboration among researchers, practitioners, industry experts, and enthusiasts while promoting innovation and inspiring the next generation of data scientists.

AUB WiDS, an integral part of the WiDS Worldwide initiative, stands out as the largest regional gathering, attracting prominent Arab and international female leaders in the field of Data Science to the vibrant city of Beirut. With an aim to guide, inspire, and educate data scientists, irrespective of gender, the conference served as a technical platform dedicated to elevating the presence of women in the dynamic field of data science across the MENA region. This convergence of talent and expertise not only enriches the discourse on data science but also contributes to the empowerment and visibility of women in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Commenting on the success of the 8th annual WiDS Conference, AUB President, Dr. Fadlo Khuri said: “The Arab world both here and in the diaspora is starting to act on empowering women and on taking advantage of the intellectual firepower of half of the population of the planet, and it is particularly timely as we face a plethora of ongoing global crises. We have a generation where people talk about everything except the core issues. I’m proud to say that at AUB we’ve gotten used to speaking mostly about the core issues and one of the reasons we have been able to do that is a very inclusive community. If you look around, half of our senior executives are women simply because the cream rose to the top and the opportunities and the talent was recognized.”

As a vital component of the esteemed American University of Beirut, AUB Online stands at the forefront by offering dynamic, market-aligned online programs that empower professionals with the essential skills required to thrive in today's competitive job market. Covering a wide spectrum of disciplines, from

AI & Data Science, Cyber Security, Engineering, Investments, and Healthcare, with a notable 45% female representation among its enrolled students, AUB Online is dedicated to preparing individuals to lead and innovate across diverse sectors in an era characterized by rapid change and digital transformation. And by promoting women's participation in data science and advocating for their visibility in the field, AUB's WiDS initiative is driving meaningful progress towards gender equality and social impact.

Echoing the call for empowering women in the MENA region to harness the power of data for positive change, AUB Online’s spokesperson stated: “Our sponsorship of WiDS at AUB 2024 highlights our dedication to both education and the practical use of data science in tackling global humanitarian and societal challenges and making informed evidence-based decisions. We take great pride in supporting a platform that promotes the significant contributions of women in a field where they are underrepresented but exceptionally talented.”

Moreover, the participation of OSB Executive Education in the Women in Data Science conference highlights their commitment to showcasing the value of lifelong learning and continuous professional development. By engaging with industry leaders at events like WiDS, the unit reaffirms its dedication to providing tailored programs that address the strategic needs of organizations, supporting succession planning, and fostering professional growth. The current market trend and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in data analysis, data science, and artificial intelligence underscore the importance of ongoing upskilling and reskilling in these rapidly growing fields. With a focus on delivering customized solutions to meet diverse organizational goals, the executive education at OSB takes a comprehensive approach to talent development, ensuring that companies are equipped with the expertise needed to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

This year's Women in Data Science conference at AUB was not just a gathering of experts; it was a celebration of diversity, innovation, and the transformative power of data. As its influence continues to inspire and empower individuals across the region, the legacy of WiDS at AUB stands as a beacon of progress and inclusivity in the ever-evolving landscape of data science and technology. By championing research, mentorship, and collaboration, AUB Online, OSB Executive Education, and the WiDS conference share a common vision of fostering a more inclusive environment for women in technology and data-driven industries. Their joint efforts are not only breaking barriers but also paving the way for a more diverse and vibrant future, showcasing the growing influence of women in shaping the industry’s trajectory.

-Ends-

About AUB Online

AUB Online provides engaging, highly interactive, relevant, and efficacious learning experiences through globally recognized and top-ranked degree, diploma, and certificate programs for motivated individuals seeking to build and advance their careers and employment opportunities within the MENA region and globally. Our online programs include Professional Certificates, Master’s Degrees, Academic Diplomas, Courses, and Professional Diplomas.

Our platform offers programs in Agriculture & Food Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Education and Humanities, Green Technologies, Health & Health Research, Industrial Engineering & Management, Management & Leadership, Marketing, Nursing, Financial Crime & International Trade, Entrepreneurship, Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Medicine, Architecture & Design, Branding & Strategies, Civil & Environmental Engineering, and Health Management & Leadership.

Our mission at AUB Online is to provide transformative opportunities for individuals to make a positive impact in the world and lead more purposeful lives. With a commitment to supporting personal, professional, and business goals, we empower students and executives to achieve success in their chosen fields.

Join AUB Online to embark on a journey of growth and development in alignment with the prestigious mission of the American University of Beirut.

About OSB Executive Education

Employers consistently search for learning and development opportunities to drive greater impact within their organizations and teams. OSB Executive Education offers engaging, flexible, and practical learning experiences often tailored through custom designed programs to meet the specific needs of learners.

Our mission at AUB OSB executive education is providing customized offerings aiming to create and further develop business leaders with the ultimate goal of assuring the sustainable growth of organizations through a strategic mindset and the execution of sound business practices.

The main learning focus is to help the served firms’ executives master business strategies and organizational development in all of its complexities as well as develop personnel capabilities. We partner with each firm to develop the right competencies in order to meet its organizational strategic goals. Every program challenges the executive to sculpt powerful ideas into concrete action plans, and to think and effectively manage in a fast-changing business world with special attention to the local intricacies of the MENA business environment.

Join OSB Executive Education, a vibrant community of learners and educators, committed to support in developing new approaches and strategies for professional and organizational growth.