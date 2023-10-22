Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) successfully concluded its participation at GITEX Global 2023, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 20 October. The Institute’s stand garnered significant attention for its innovative services and initiatives, primarily focusing on its pioneering adoption of metaverse technologies in judicial training and development.

Throughout the global event, DJI’s stand experienced a surge in visitors from various entities and individuals keen to explore its groundbreaking work in this field, most notably the DJI Litigation Hall, a virtual environment that authentically replicates global trial scenarios. This landmark achievement solidified the Institute’s position as the world’s premier judicial training body to venture into the metaverse.

In addition, numerous local and federal government officials visited the Institute’s stand, commending its remarkable advancements in judicial training methodologies. The Institute’s commitment to supporting judicial excellence and global competitiveness was evident, reaffirming its role as a pioneering institution offering a unique judicial development experience and disseminating legal knowledge within society.

During the exhibition, the Dubai Judicial Institute received an honour from the Dubai Digital Authority in recognition of its vital contributions to enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as the world’s foremost digital capital. This accolade was presented during a ceremony dedicated to recognising strategic partners from government entities.

Moreover, the Institute used this occasion to unveil its website’s refreshed design, featuring many enhanced services. This ongoing commitment underscores the DJI’s dedication to providing distinctive and pioneering training opportunities and solutions that align with the evolving needs of the judiciary, cementing its position at the forefront of shaping the future of the judicial and legal fields in the emirate, and fostering smart knowledge and legal development.

