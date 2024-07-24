Dubai, UAE – Wide Wings Media & Advertisement is honored to be recognized by Tech Behemoths as one of the top 3 outdoor advertising companies in the UAE. This esteemed accolade highlights our innovative spirit and unwavering dedication in a market that saw $240 million in spending in 2022.

"Achieving this recognition underscores the dedication and innovative mindset of our team," said Dr. Reem Osman, CEO of Wide Wings Media & Advertisement. "Our mission is to continually energize the UAE with cutting-edge and creative campaigns."

Dr. Reem Added : " At Wide Wings Media & Advertisement, we are trailblazers in marketing, consistently pushing the boundaries to create compelling advertising campaigns. Our strategic insights and commitment to excellence have yielded outstanding results for our clients, making this recognition a true testament to our efforts."

With 28 companies offering outdoor advertising services in the UAE, being ranked among the top 3 is a significant milestone for us. Since our inception in January 2020, we have executed numerous successful campaigns and played a pivotal role in the expansion of multiple hospitals across the UAE. Our comprehensive approach to digital media and advertising encompasses out-of-home advertising, social media management, search engine optimization (SEO), website design and development, and paid media.

"We are thrilled by this recognition, which reflects our commitment to delivering excellence in every campaign," added Shahrukh Ahmed, Managing Director of Wide Wings Media & Advertisement. "Our team's dedication and innovative strategies continue to set us apart in the industry."

Wide Wings Media & Advertisement is your premier partner for exceptional advertising and marketing solutions in Dubai. From digital marketing, branding, and social media management to SEO, PPC, graphic design, outdoor advertising, media production, print, and event management, we offer a full spectrum of services. Our dedicated team ensures your brand stands out in the competitive landscape, whether you are a startup or an established industry leader.

Why Businesses Should Invest in Outdoor Advertising in the UAE?

The UAE offers a vibrant and diverse market with a substantial a wide range of expatriate population, making it an ideal location for businesses to invest in outdoor advertising. Here are key reasons why businesses should consider this avenue:

High Visibility: Outdoor advertising in the UAE ensures high visibility due to the country's well-developed infrastructure and high traffic areas, providing brands with maximum exposure.

Diverse Audience: The UAE is home to a multicultural population, including a significant diverse community, enabling businesses to reach a wide and varied audience.

Tourism Hub: The UAE attracts millions of tourists annually, offering an opportunity for Indian businesses to capture the attention of international visitors.

Strategic Locations: Prime locations such as Sheikh Zayed Road, malls, and metro stations are ideal for impactful advertising campaigns.

Economic Stability: The UAE's stable economy and business-friendly environment provide a conducive setting for long-term advertising investments.

Investing in outdoor advertising in the UAE allows businesses to enhance their brand visibility, connect with a diverse audience, and achieve substantial growth in a dynamic market.

Why choose Wide Wings Media?

As industry leaders, we offer full-service management, boundless creativity, professional and affordable solutions, and the ability to elevate your brand through impactful content. Experience the Wide Wings Media advantage and discover unparalleled creativity.

