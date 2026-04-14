Dubai, UAE: Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency for developers and partners across the UK, USA, and UAE markets, has reported strong ultra-luxury residential property demand across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, reflecting investor confidence and continued appetite for high-quality assets in both emirates. This also points to a market that is becoming more selective, with capital continuing to concentrate around prime locations and credible developments.

Olga Pankina, COO of Whitewill Dubai, commented: “The deals we are seeing across Dubai and Abu Dhabi show that demand remains firmly present, but buyers are approaching the market with greater discipline and a clearer investment strategy. In Dubai, we continue to see strong interest in liquid secondary stock and rare waterfront assets, while in Abu Dhabi, demand is more concentrated in branded, concept-led developments with a long-term ownership profile. Across both markets, clients are prioritising legal security, trusted developers, and assets that can preserve value over time. Our role is to guide clients through that process with clear advice, full transaction support, and access to opportunities that match their goals.”

Dubai’s prime market stays active

In Dubai, demand is largely concentrated in the secondary market, with strong interest in studios and one- to two-bedroom apartments in Business Bay, Bluewaters Island, Downtown, Dubai Harbour, and Jumeirah waterfront communities such as Port de La Mer. Most deals fall within the AED 1 million to AED 3 million range, while prime and waterfront assets typically reach AED 4 million to AED 6 million, and ultra-luxury homes exceed AED 40 million.

One of Whitewill’s standout recent deals in Dubai was the transfer of a duplex penthouse at Bluewaters Residence for AED 90 million. Spanning 875 sqm, the property includes a private terrace, private pool, and panoramic sea views, reflecting continued interest in rare trophy assets in prime waterfront locations. The agency also advised on the acquisition of an ultra-luxury villa at Signature Mansions on Palm Jumeirah for AED 41.9 million. It also shows that buyers remain willing to commit to exceptional homes that combine scale, privacy, and long-term value.

Abu Dhabi’s branded focus

In Abu Dhabi, the structure is more concentrated and largely driven by off-plan activity, with demand centred on Yas Island and particularly on branded projects. Activity there is more heavily weighted toward villas and larger units, alongside select two- and three-bedroom apartments, with most deals falling between AED 3 million and AED 7 million.

Whitewill completed multiple placements at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana in Abu Dhabi with a combined value exceeding AED 30 million, reflecting the more concentrated structure of the capital’s market, where activity is centred on the primary segment and focused on villas, larger units, and concept-driven developments on Yas Island. The project itself recorded over $1.6 billion in sales within 72 hours, making it one of the fastest-selling launches in the emirate’s history, while Whitewill secured over $8.7 million in activity within the first days of sales, including multiple off-plan villas. This level of interest highlights the continued appeal of projects that combine strong legal protections, clearly defined delivery structures, and internationally recognised branding.

Stable outlook for 2026

This momentum is driven by experienced, financially stable buyers with a more analytical and long-term approach to real estate investment. The most active segments include investors focused on capital preservation and stable returns, end-users and residents purchasing for lifestyle and relocation, and opportunistic buyers targeting discounted secondary assets in Dubai. Whitewill is also seeing strong interest from European, Indian, and Asian buyers, alongside UAE-based expat professionals in finance and healthcare purchasing for personal use or long-term investment. Compared with previous periods, buyers are paying closer attention to legal protection mechanisms, developer reliability, contract structure, and the long-term value of the asset.

In the near term, Whitewill expects market conditions across both emirates to remain stable, with pricing holding firms in the primary market and buyer activity continuing to centre on quality assets, established locations, and credible developers. The agency maintains a steady deal flow by supporting clients through every stage of the process with a focus on value protection and long-term returns.

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About Whitewill Real Estate Agency

Whitewill Real Estate Agency, founded in 2016 by Oleg Torbosov, has swiftly ascended as a high-end leader in the real estate market, focusing on people and technology to achieve unparalleled success. With over 500 dedicated employees worldwide, Whitewill specialises in the sales of apartments and villas within modern housing developments, particularly in Dubai, working alongside prominent developers like Emaar Properties and Damac Properties. The agency boasts over 450 residential sites in its portfolio, over 150 brokers, and a comprehensive approach that includes a unique training system for brokers, an internal quality control department, and a robust partner network of more than 6,000 agents globally. Whitewill's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a pivotal player in international real estate, catering to high-net-worth individuals with a diverse range of services, from property sales to comprehensive after-sale support.