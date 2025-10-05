Weyay Bank, the first digital bank in Kuwait, announces a new partnership with talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to offer a unique benefit to its SELECT cardholders. This collaboration aims to enhance the digital lifestyle of Weyay's student customers and give them added value for their daily use of the talabat app.

This announcement comes within the framework of Weyay Bank's strategy to form partnerships with major brands that align with the interests and aspirations of its customers, specifically student allowance customers. This partnership allows SELECT customers to benefit from an exclusive 30% cashback on all their purchases through the talabat app, making it easier for them to enjoy their favorite meals or order their daily needs at reduced prices.

This partnership goes beyond offering cashback and exclusive offers to Weyay Bank customers as the Bank believes in the importance of helping its customers manage their finances smartly. This offer empowers SELECT cardholders to enjoy spending on their favorite meals and treats through the talabat app, while also saving money effortlessly. With smart features like Hide Balance and Lock Pot in the Weyay app, managing expenses becomes both fun and financially savvy.

Student allowance customers can easily get a SELECT card through the Weyay app by simply transferring their student allowance to their Weyay Bank account within minutes via the Bank's app. This card allows them to benefit from a wide range of exclusive offers with cashback of up to 40% and discounts on a variety of brands in various categories.

In her comment on this partnership, Amal Al-Duwaisan, Head of Weyay Bank, said: "Our partnership with talabat aligns with our vision to deliver a seamless digital banking experience that goes beyond traditional financial services. We recognize the important role talabat plays in our student customers’ daily lives, and that is why we are committed to offering real value that helps them manage their spending smartly and efficiently."

For his part, Bader Al-Ghanim, ‏Vice President & Managing Director at talabat Kuwait, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Weyay Bank, this leading digital bank that shares our vision of providing the best digital services and experiences for users. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering added value to our app users, and we are confident that this offer will resonate strongly with our young audience."