Weyay Bank, the first to provide digital banking services in Kuwait, has signed a partnership with Flare Fitness gym, promoting health, well-being, and active lifestyle among the youth community.

All Weyay customers gain access to an array of exclusive benefits, including:

30% discount, plus a free training program: recognizing the importance of maintaining their fitness regimen at competitive membership prices, Weyay Bank offers all its allowance customers who hold the SELECT card an exclusive 30% discount on all memberships in addition to a one-month free program whenever they use the Flare Fitness’ Burn Training.

Free membership for two months, exclusively for female allowance customers: as part of Weyay Bank’s initiatives to empower female students to commit to their goals, the female allowance customers holding their SELECT card receive additional two-month membership when they buy a membership for three months.

25% discount: the Bank provides all its debit and prepaid cardholders a 25% discount on all types of memberships.

“At Weyay, we understand the importance of encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle, especially among the youth. With this collaboration, we are giving them an opportunity to stay fit, all while enjoying exclusive savings in one of the best fitness destinations in Kuwait,” said Fawaz AlNakib, Campaign and Partnership Manager at Weyay Bank, during the partnership signing ceremony.

Saleh Jamal Al Mousherji, Co-founder and Marketing Manager at Flare Fitness commented, “we are excited to embark on this partnership with Weyay Bank, which aligns perfectly with our mission to empower young individuals in their pursuit of personal growth in all aspects.”

All the information about Weyay Bank's latest rewards and offers is available on www.weyaybank.com or in the Weyay app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Weyay Bank is the first digital bank in Kuwait, designed with the unique needs of the youth in mind. It provides a range of financial services that combine innovation and flexibility. With an emphasis on simplicity, accessibility, and empowerment, Weyay Bank constantly aims to revolutionize how customers manage their finances and live a financially secure future.

Flare Fitness is a premier gym in Kuwait that offers a wide range of programs designed to meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts at all levels. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities and expert trainers, Flare Fitness is committed to helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals.