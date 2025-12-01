Weyay Bank, Kuwait’s first digital bank, reinforces its position as a pioneer in digital banking since its establishment four years ago, following a journey marked by innovation and excellence in delivering a comprehensive banking experience. Weyay has set a new benchmark in the financial sector by introducing cutting-edge digital solutions that simplify banking and make financial management more accessible and secure.

Four Years of Innovation and Growth

From day one, Weyay Bank embraced a clear vision: empower customers by enabling them to complete all banking transactions without visiting a branch. Through the Weyay mobile app, customers can open accounts, manage savings, transfer money locally and internationally, and even apply for loans, all in a few secure steps. This approach reflects Weyay’s dedication to delivering a modern banking experience tailored to the needs of today’s digital generation.

Empowering Youth and Building the Future

Weyay Bank places special emphasis on empowering young people by equipping them with tools and knowledge to manage their finances effectively. By offering features that promote budgeting and savings, Weyay helps youth develop essential financial skills, paving the way for stability and success.

Amal Al-Duwaisan, Head of Weyay Bank, stated: "We are not just providing banking services; we are shaping a financially aware generation and promoting a culture of saving and planning, because they are the foundation of Kuwait’s future."

She added: "Our four-year journey has been filled with challenges and achievements, and today we are proud to be the first choice for customers seeking secure, fully digital banking experience. We will continue investing in innovation and developing products that meet the needs of all segments, with a strong focus on financial inclusion and empowering the next generation."

Smart Tools and Products for Financial Stability

Weyay goes beyond traditional banking by offering innovative tools that help customers monitor their spending and manage budgets effectively. These features provide clear insights into financial habits, empowering users to make informed decisions and reach their goals. In addition, Weyay introduces tailored cards to meet diverse needs such as the Weyay Aura Card, launched in collaboration with Alshaya Group, which lets customers earn points every time they shop, both in Kuwait and abroad.

First Fully Digital Loans for Salaried Customers in Kuwait

One of Weyay Bank’s most notable achievements is introducing Kuwait’s first fully digital loans for salaried customers. They can apply for personal or housing loans, upload documents, receive approvals, and sign contracts, all online. This innovation saves time and effort, offering a smooth and secure experience.

A Complete Digital Ecosystem

Weyay Bank has gone beyond traditional banking by creating a fully integrated digital ecosystem. Its app includes Kuwait’s first in-app digital store, where customers can purchase various digital cards and pay mobile bills securely. Through the partnership with stc, users can manage telecom services, pay bills, and buy packages without leaving the Weyay app.

Savings Made Simple with Weyay Saving Pots

To encourage a culture of saving, Weyay introduced saving pots, a goal-based savings feature that allows customers to set aside money for specific objectives such as buying something they love or planning a trip. For those seeking greater returns, The Pro Pot offers monthly interest, helping customers grow their savings over time. Additional features like balance hiding and temporary lock options make saving easier and more disciplined.

Introducing “Jeel”: Banking for Ages 8–14

Recognizing the importance of financial literacy among children, Weyay launched Jeel, Kuwait’s first banking card designed for kids aged 8 to 14. This innovative product allows children to manage their spending through a personalized banking card and a user-friendly app interface, all under parental supervision. Parents can monitor transactions and guide their children toward healthy financial habits, instilling a strong foundation for responsible money management.

Global Recognition for Excellence

Weyay’s achievements have earned prestigious international recognition. Most recently, the Bank received the “Best Digital Bank in Kuwait” award for 2025 from Euromoney, as part of its Middle East Excellence Awards. Additionally, Weyay won the “Most Innovative Product” award at the MEED Banking Excellence Awards for its Jeel product. These accolades underscore Weyay’s commitment to innovation and its leadership in digital banking.