Weyay Bank, the first digital bank in Kuwait, today announces the first-in-market digital prepaid card that is especially designed to cater the needs of allowance students. The cardholders will be eligible to join the Weyay’s exclusive community, avail cashback offers, and enjoy instant discounts at top brands and popular delivery apps in Kuwait.

All Weyay’s allowance customers are entitled to be part of the SELECT community and set up their digital prepaid card in their Weyay app. Similarly, to all the other Weyay’s pioneering moves to enhance customer experience and convenience, this cutting-edge customer-centric prepaid card aims to further empower allowance students, allow them smooth access to special discounts and events, and usher in a new era of digital banking services.

SELECT, the name itself is so bound up with what this exclusive community is all about. Student customers who are loyal and banking with Weyay as well as transferring their allowances to Weyay are selected to be part of the SELECT community and to exclusively earn the first-of-its-kind prepaid card in the market. These students can set up their card digitally in the app and unlock their new world with the ease of a tap.

“The idea behind creating the exclusive SELECT card and community is to uplevel the student life experience and to reinforce this demographic community with exclusive benefits that are constantly enhanced to meet their lifestyle, emphasizing their distinctive needs,” mentioned Mohammad Al-Hunaidi, Product Owner at Weyay Bank. “Weyay Bank strives to be a destination for the youth not only to achieve their individual goals, but also come together and be part of something big that is paired with their ambitious standards goal.”

The SELECT exclusive community covers everything that these students need. They can access their digital prepaid card in their Weyay app to avail a bunch of exclusive rewards (Terms and conditions apply) ranging from cashback offers on Cari, Jahez, Trolley, and other food aggregator apps orders to instant discounts and special offers featuring top brands and merchants such as stc Telecom Company, SPARK Athletic Center, Oula Fuel Station, VOX Cinemas, Motery for a monthly free car wash, The Burrow Life, and STAX app, where students can access the best gyms in Kuwait like Oxygen, Flare Fitness, and Platinum.

Joining the Weyay’s exclusive community guarantees allowance students full access to all the special discounts, cashback offers, very first non-convoluted, constant, and reliable reward program, and events where their SELECT cards pay them back and bring them the convenience they deserve. These students can use their SELECT prepaid card locally and internationally, which makes it easier for them to make payments during travel.

Weyay Bank not only does offer the best digital banking experience to its customers, but also brings them products that fit into their lifestyle. It continues to embed up-to-date features in its mobile application to ensure that each demographic is fairly provided with what they need when it comes to digital banking.

For more information about SELECT or if you are interested to be part of the SELECT community, visit www.weyaybank.com or download the Weyay Bank mobile app.

