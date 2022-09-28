Dubai, UAE: The 24th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will host a number of the world’s leading companies in the field of digital transformation, smart and sustainable cities. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the exhibition under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), from 27 to September 29, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition is held under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability’, with the participation of 1,750 companies from 55 countries. The exhibition includes 20 international pavilions and spreads over 62,513 square metres.

The exhibition witnesses the launch of several new technologies that support the acceleration of digital transformation and the use of environmentally friendly technologies. Participating companies seek to benefit from the ideal opportunities offered by the exhibition to expand their business and launch new offices and branches in the UAE and the region.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, noted that the exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the most prominent global specialised exhibitions, attaches great importance to technologies and programmes that support the success of smart cities and smart networks. This aims to maintain the availability of integrated and connected services around the clock, and to provide an advanced infrastructure for managing facilities and services through smart and interconnected systems based on the latest disruptive technologies and the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, energy storage, Internet of Things (IoT) and others.

“WETEX and DSS annually witness a significant number of major companies from the region and the world, to promote their innovative products, services and technologies in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green buildings, electric vehicles and other vital sectors. The exhibition reflects the keenness and interest of Dubai in supporting global efforts to increase the use of renewable energy and promote sustainability. This is in line with the wise leadership’s vision to promote sustainable development in the UAE and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for a green economy. This can be achieved through the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of visitors to WETEX increased nearly tenfold, underlining its position as the largest exhibition on sustainability, clean energy technologies, smart cities and a circular economy. The exhibition is an annual opportunity to review the best solutions and practices to meet environmental challenges, exchange ideas and experiences, and discuss the latest technologies and solutions in the green economy, smart cities, innovation and sustainable development,” added Al Tayer.

“The existing strategic partnership with DEWA aims to cement the status of Dubai as a pioneering global destination for sustainability and green economy. The joint efforts of the two entities have yielded several projects and initiatives that have reduced the carbon footprint and green practices that support the living environment in the Emirate. RTA’s participation in WETEX aims to showcase the efforts and initiatives of RTA in raising the maturity levels of sustainability besides reviewing the latest smart technologies and innovative solutions for renewable energy, water and the environment. It also offers a chance to meet with international experts and specialists in the green economy, smart cities, innovation and sustainable development. RTA attaches special attention to the concept of sustainability as reflected in its revamped strategic plan and vision: the world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“WETEX is one of the premier global events in the water, energy, and technology sectors, and we at Siemens are honoured to be Jubilee Sponsors of the latest edition of the exhibition. Siemens is looking forward to discussing and learning from our partners and peers about the latest innovations in these sectors, and will showcase our best and most promising solutions that help customers in their digitalisation journeys and make these industries more sustainable and efficient,” said Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the UAE and the Middle East.

“WETEX has been an ideal platform that has enabled Elsewedy Electric UAE to reinforce its presence in the regional markets, forge business deals and network with key players and potential customers. WETEX attracts different kinds of visitors, including senior government officials from the Middle East, Ministries, Heads of Governments, Institutions, International Diplomatic Delegations, CEOs, Managing Directors and Investors - allowing us to reach multiple segments of our target audience under one roof. This year, we seize the opportunity to showcase our latest projects, news and agreements with our trusted partners at Moro, ADNOC, and Aramco, supplying the region with our newest digital solutions & products such as HTLS conductors and power transformers. WETEX has always been of great support to us in meeting new customers to understand their needs in terms of different services and solutions in the field of EPC business and digital solutions, which aim to contribute to UAE’s Economy prosperity and enhance the quality of life,” said Mohamed Naguib, CEO of Elsewedy Electric UAE.

Our sponsorship and participation at WETEX is aligned with SAP’s deep commitment to sustainability practices, and it gives us the opportunity to highlight how technology serves as an accelerator and enabler for change. At the event, we will focus on how SAP delivers solutions to companies in the UAE that enable them to achieve their emission-reduction goals. At SAP, we embed sustainability into core business processes, so companies can improve data collection and transparency to meet current and anticipated regulatory compliance needs. We have also developed programmes specifically designed to manage sustainability,” said Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director at SAP UAE.

“In collaboration with public and private entities in the region, Honeywell has been at the forefront of delivering advanced, digital solutions that support the strategic objectives of the UAE, including its immediate and long-term sustainability goals. We look forward to showcasing our ready-now technologies at WETEX that are helping shape the energy sector in the Middle East today and for years ahead. WETEX is an ideal platform for engaging industry partners on critical issues related to sustainability. We are committed to furthering our close collaboration with DEWA on energy and resource management in support of the UAE’s drive towards Net Zero 2050,” said George Bou Mitri, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies, Middle East and North Africa.

“Our participation in WETEX this year will witness a major move forward towards a new phase of growth and a key milestone in the company’s 19-year successful journey. We plan to go beyond sustainable cities and enter into new ventures to spearhead the way toward a net-zero carbon future. WETEX provides an important opportunity and platform to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and review the latest technologies in the water, energy, technology, and environment sectors,” said Faris Saeed, Chairman, Diamond Developers.

“Visa is proud to have achieved carbon neutrality in 2020 and is striving to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We are also working with clients and partners globally to help promote sustainability in the payments industry as well as support cardholder and business choices through the transition. Here in the UAE, we have partnered with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Guest to create one of the world’s first Visa co-branded sustainable credit card propositions to reward sustainable choices of customers, and Emirates Nature-WWF to engage youth on this critical matter. We are thrilled to be part of the conversation here at WETEX and spread a hopeful message that will inspire others to join us in building a greener and sustainable future,” said Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC - Visa.

During WETEX and DSS, the international company Vivavis will showcase its most innovative services for smart grids and advanced digital technologies for the energy and water sectors. These services include monitoring, managing, and controlling power and water networks remotely and collecting, saving, and investing energy data. Moreover, it develops smart meters, increasing the efficiency of electricity and water networks, saving effort and time, and reducing emissions.

Dell also participates with a number of its digital transformation services that help companies adopt technologies in all aspects of their business to accelerate innovation, build their digital future, transform information technology, and protect their assets and information.

During the exhibition, Atlas Copco, a world leader in sustainable air compressor solutions, is launching for the first time its new eco-friendly ZP Oil-free Air-cooled High-Pressure Compressors, for water distribution applications. “WETEX has for many years been the main platform to showcase sustainable and green technologies and introduce them to the region, which is what the world needs more than ever nowadays. As one of the world’s leading companies specialised in sustainability, Atlas Copco is proud to participate in this event to showcase its latest high-efficiency compressed air technologies, which contribute to making the sector greener and reducing carbon emissions. Compressed air accounts for nearly 10% of the global energy consumption,” said Amr Ayyad, Business Line Manager for the Oil-Free Air at Atlas Copco.

MK Business Link, in cooperation with the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment, the Polish Chamber of Commerce, and many innovative Polish companies, are participating this year to showcase their unique, sustainable solutions during WETEX and Dubai Solar 2022 within the Polish pavilion.

“As the official representative of Polish companies participating in WETEX and DSS, we are promoting the exhibition in Poland. Our main objective is to expand the knowledge of Polish companies about WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, increase the participation of Polish companies in the exhibition, and contribute to the growth of trade fairs. We support the efforts of our partners in the UAE to find the best solutions to build future business relationships with Polish companies,” said Małgorzata Panek-Kasińska , CEO of MK Business Link.

In addition, a delegation from the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment will participate in a series of specialised sessions to highlight the most prominent Polish companies working in green energy and the most important advantages of the “GreenEvo - Green Technology Accelerator” project.

RAD is showcasing its latest technologies in the Industrial IoT with advanced computing and secure operational online communications for power grids. “We are proud to participate in WETEX 2022 to provide the best solutions for the energy, utilities and other critical infrastructure sectors, including remote monitoring, control and automation, industrial Internet of Things with edge computing, as well as micro smart devices for network security and many other innovations,” said Ilan Tevet, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at RAD.

ATDX will showcase its latest innovative products and technologies in sustainable digital transformation. The company expressed its happiness to participate in the exhibition, considering that the participation is the result of the constructive relationship between the company and DEWA through “DigitalX”, one of DEWA’s digital subsidiaries, the digital arm of DEWA.

Shunya Ekai Technologies will for the first time introduce three of its new technologies that enable digital transformation: RIOT ENV for early detection of floods and forest fires, RIOT EM ONE for real-time air-conditioning health monitoring, and RIOT WM1 technology for waste level monitoring. All of these technologies rely on robotics, IoT and software.

In addition, DEWA will showcase, through its platforms participating in the exhibition, a number of its smart grid services, including the innovative "Big Data and Analytics platform" that has been implemented at DEWA, which combines big data, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics capabilities. The platform is suitable for complex analytics applications that require massive data ingestion and processing. DEWA will also highlight the projects of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, and its subsidiaries, which were launched by DEWA as part of the Dubai 10X initiative to make the Government of Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities. Through this initiative, DEWA aims to redefine the work mechanism of utilities and become the first digital utility in the world, with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, while expanding the use of AI and digital services.