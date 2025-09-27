Company establishes the only single-site producer of premium linens and towels in the Middle East, furthering its “Made in Bahrain” global export story and creating new jobs and economic opportunity.

Al-Mazara Industrial Park, Bahrain – WestPoint Home, one of the world’s leading textile companies with a history spanning over 220 years, today announced the launch of its new Phase 1 towel production line at its state-of-the-art manufacturing complex in the Kingdom of Bahrain, growing its economic footprint in the Kingdom and making it the only single-site manufacturer of both high-quality linens and towels in the Middle East region.

The new line was inaugurated by H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in a ceremony attended by H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Elizabeth Litchfield, Chargé d'Affaires of U.S. Embassy Manama, Qays H. Zu’bi, President of AmCham Bahrain and senior government representatives, key regional customers, and WestPoint Home’s global executive team.

The project represents an additional US$5 million investment into WestPoint Home’s existing operations in the Kingdom, where the Company has already invested more than US$165 million since establishing its presence in 2006, furthering its commitment to manufacturing excellence, supporting national economic development, and the showcasing of the “Made in Bahrain” brand at the global level.

The new line adds capacity to produce premium towels, bathrobes, and bathmats alongside the Company’s existing premium bed linens and home textiles. Designed with sustainability in mind, the new line reflects WestPoint Home’s commitment to responsible manufacturing and reduced environmental impact. In Phase 1, the facility will produce 4 million towels annually.

From its Bahrain facility, WestPoint Home supplies major international markets including the GCC, United States, United Kingdom and Europe, and has exported more than US$1 billion in products since its establishment to the United States alone. Its vertically integrated operations, which handle every stage of textile production – from spinning and weaving to dyeing, printing, finishing and stitching, produce world-class textiles for leading customers such as Ralph Lauren, Marriott, Hilton, Westin, and Amazon.

The establishment of the new line also deepens WestPoint Home’s contribution to local employment, creating new job opportunities for Bahraini nationals and reinforcing its role as one of the Kingdom’s major employers. WestPoint Home Bahrain today employs approximately 1,300 people, including nearly 101 Bahraini nationals across key functions such as engineering, quality assurance, human resources, and other corporate roles.

“Today is a proud milestone for WestPoint Home and for Bahrain,” said Jonathan Storie, President and Chief Executive Officer of WestPoint Home. “Our towel production launch not only extends the capabilities of our largest global manufacturing base but also deepens our long-standing partnership with the Kingdom. Bahrain’s business-friendly environment, modern infrastructure, and supportive government partnerships continue to provide an ideal foundation for growth. With this investment, we are advancing our ability to serve customers worldwide while creating new opportunities for our talented Bahraini workforce and ensuring our products are manufactured with sustainability at the core of our operations.”

As WestPoint Home continues to expand in Bahrain, the Company reaffirms its long-term commitment to the Kingdom as a strategic base for global growth. The launch of the new towel production line further strengthens Bahrain’s role as a hub for high-quality, sustainably produced textiles and underscores the Kingdom’s importance in shaping the future of the global home textiles industry. U.S. Embassy Manama Chargé d'Affaires Elizabeth Litchfield said, “For nearly two decades U.S. investment from WestPoint Home has supported innovation and benefited the U.S.-Bahrain manufacturing sector.”

Phase 2 of the towel production line is planned in connection with the conclusion of a GCC–UK Free Trade Agreement, which is currently under negotiation. This next phase would enable WestPoint Home to expand its exports and significantly grow its sales into the UK market.

