Aqaba, Jordan – The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa recently opened "Kai," a distinctive Asian restaurant and Aqaba's first dining destination offering Southeast Asian-inspired cuisine. Kai provides a novel experience, blending culinary artistry with the finest ingredients to create delectable dishes with a distinct Southeast Asian flair.

Overlooking the beachfront, Kai combines the beauty of the coastal landscape with rich Asian traditions. The enchanting atmosphere transitions seamlessly from tranquil lunches to vibrant evenings under olive trees, accompanied by captivating music. The restaurant's elegant design and décor artfully blend simplicity and luxury, creating an inviting space for both resort guests and visitors to relax and enjoy Aqaba's natural beauty. Soft, natural colors and both indoor and outdoor seating provide a welcoming and stylish environment for all.

Kai offers a unique Asian dining experience featuring a curated selection of food and beverages inspired by the cuisines of Southeast Asia. The diverse menu showcases popular dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and more, allowing guests to savor a wide array of new flavors and fresh ingredients, meticulously prepared to satisfy all tastes.

Kai's Executive Chef, Riccardo Pinna, presents signature Asian dishes with diverse and unique flavors to suit various preferences, aligning with Westin's "Eat Well" philosophy. Each dish is carefully crafted to be both delicious and nutritious. Chef Riccardo has developed a menu where each dish pairs perfectly with the diverse beverage options, ensuring exceptional experiences in a distinctive ambiance that complements the restaurant's elegant décor over Red Sea views. Chef Riccardo brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and a long-standing expertise in culinary arts and creating exceptional dining experiences in upscale Asian restaurants.

Commenting on the opening, Executive Chef Ricardo Pina said, "Kai is the perfect destination for Asian cuisine and sushi lovers. At Kai, we aim to take our guests to an exclusive Southeast Asian experience. Each dish tells a story of exceptional flavors and fresh ingredients, making Kai a truly unique destination in Aqaba."

The name "Kai" holds multiple meanings in Japanese, including "ocean," "openness," and "renewal." These meanings reflect the restaurant's essence as a place where guests can enjoy fresh, delicious dishes in a serene setting, allowing them to relax, rejuvenate, and savor every moment with the beauty of nature as a captivating backdrop.

Kai is a valuable addition to the Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort's existing dining venues, including Zenya, an all-day dining restaurant offering healthy dishes, and Saraya Lounge, which serves a variety of hot and cold beverages and coastal-inspired bites. Each outlet at the resort presents a unique setting and menu that align with Westin’s Eat Well philosophy.

