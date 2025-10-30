LONDON, UK – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today reported strong first-half results with gross sales up 9.8% to US $2.78 billion (H1 FY25: $2.53bn) and higher profitability, driven by cybersecurity growth and a continued shift to software and services-based recurring revenues.

The six months to 31 August 2025 (H1 FY26) saw gross profit increase 13.8% to $246 million (H1 FY25: $216m) while gross margin expanded to 25.1% (H1 FY25: 22.2%).

Adjusted EBITDA saw a 7.3% year-on-year rise to $76.4m (H1 FY25: $71.2m), with adjusted EBITDA margin up to 7.8%.

Westcon-Comstor connects the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers.

Cybersecurity continues to be a key driver of Westcon-Comstor’s growth, with the distributor meeting rising demand from channel partners and their customers by leveraging its technical expertise, value-added services and strong and growing vendor portfolio. Cybersecurity sales grew 16% to $1.45bn (H1 FY25: $1.25bn) and represented 52% of overall gross sales, up from 49% a year earlier.

Gross sales from networking and cloud – Westcon-Comstor’s other two specialist technology areas – also recorded year-on-year increases. Software sales climbed 30% to $1.14bn (H1 FY25: $879m) and – combined with cloud sales – now comprise 48% of gross sales, while hardware accounted for 29%.

Gross sales increased in each of Westcon-Comstor’s three operating regions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), with MEA and APAC seeing particularly strong growth.

“In our 40th year, these results underscore Westcon-Comstor’s growth focus, agility and strategic role at the heart of the IT channel,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “Powered by our data-driven approach, focus on innovation and world-class vendor portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to drive partner success today while redefining and reshaping distribution for tomorrow. Cybersecurity is now firmly embedded as a key boardroom priority, while cloud adoption is accelerating and unleashing new possibilities for AI in networking. Westcon-Comstor has the capability, solutions and coverage to empower our partners and vendors to deliver unparalleled results in a period of rapid technological change and evolving business models.”

“The first half of FY26 exemplifies the sustainable growth that we have consistently achieved in recent years,” said Callum McGregor, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Westcon-Comstor. “With a healthy sales pipeline, strong vendor alliances and opportunities to grow in services and other margin-rich areas, we can look to the second half of the year and beyond with confidence. Regardless of the macroeconomic backdrop, we will maintain our sharp focus on driving partner and vendor success and helping to create a future-ready IT channel.”

“Our strong first-half results in the Middle East and Africa are driven by the hard work and dedication of our teams across the region,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “MEA’s solid performance across key metrics is making a meaningful contribution to our global growth. The region’s vibrant IT channel and dynamic technology ecosystem – especially in cybersecurity, cloud and AI-driven networking – mirror the momentum we’re seeing in our business. We enter the second half of the year with confidence and will continue empowering partners and vendors to capture new opportunities, helping to build a future-ready channel in MEA and beyond.”

Notes:

The increase in gross profit includes indirect tax credits of US $15.5 million relating to certain tax exposures that were successfully resolved in Westcon International’s favour during the period. Excluding these credits, gross profit increased 6.6% year-on-year to $230m and gross margin rose to 23.5%.

Voluntary changes to accounting policy implemented during the year ended 28 February 2025, specifically in relation to revenue recognition from software sales, mean restated H1 FY25 revenue totals have been used.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) excludes restructuring, share-based compensation expense and one-off tax items impacting EBITDA.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and 40 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.