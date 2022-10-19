Well Services Group (WSG) has unveiled a new AsiaPac management team of oil and gas sector veterans with more than 100 years’ experience as it gears up for significant expansion in the region.

A swathe of senior appointments underlines WSG’s determination to replicate its market domination in Europe with a model aimed at increasing revenues in Asia and Australasia over the next five years in strategic sectors including LNG, Refining, Infrastructure, Clean Energy and FPSO delivery.

Already well established in Australia, Singapore and Indonesia, the expansion blueprint will see WSG develop its operational capabilities in Korea, China, Vietnam and Malaysia to support contracts already secured in those territories.

Established in the Netherlands in 2005, WSG provides Process Pipeline and Industrial services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas and petrochemical industries.

The AsiaPac expansion is a natural progression following the acquisition in June (2022) of Australian pre-commissioning, maintenance and shutdown specialist Eftech International and the 2021 acquisition of Singapore-based FPSO commissioning experts Plenary Project Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd.

Former Eftech and Plenary chief executives Andy Manning and Andy Popple, based in Sydney and Singapore respectively, will play leading roles in supporting the AsiaPac management team, which is led by Regional Director John Guy who has decades of oil and gas experience in-region.

Darren Seet has been appointed Asia General Manager, joining WSG after a 12 year spell with EnerMech, and will be responsible for growth in the Asia markets and focusing on CAPEX and OPEX opportunities, including maintenance and shutdown services to LNG plants, offshore facilities and refineries.

Rameish Krishnan has also joined WSG from EnerMech as Regional Proposals Manager responsible for growing business streams in AsiaPac and has more than 16 years’ experience in field sales, tenders and contracts, and will oversee pre-award and post-award activities.

Taking on the Business Development Manager role, pre-commissioning and commissioning expert Gerard Lee has 27 years’ oil and gas experience with companies including BJ Services, IKM, Halliburton and EnerMech, and will help grow the WSG footprint from Singapore.

Kevin Gomez has been appointed Regional Operations Manager, Asia, and will support Darren Seet in delivering a rigorous and safe operational framework within the Asia business, bringing more than two decades experience in the oil and gas sector which included senior positions with BJ Services, PSL and EnerMech.

Another ex BJ Services and EnerMech pipelines expert, Mark Duncan, has been appointed Operations Manager for WSG Eftech in Perth, WA. With more than 20 years’ experience in operational roles in pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance and shutdown operations, Mark will be responsible for delivering Eftech’s processes and procedures to key clients in Australia in the LNG, oil and gas, mining and infrastructure sectors.

WSG Regional Director for MEAP, Asia and Australia, John Guy, said: “The team we have assembled have all worked together over many years and know the AsiaPac oil and gas sector like the back of their hands.

“In bringing together this depth of experience, which covers commercial, operational, business development and tendering expertise, it underlines our determination to strategically expand the WSG footprint and to be represented at the top table when major projects are coming into play in Asia and Australia.”

WSG have been buoyed by a number of significant contract awards and are continuing to invest in local infrastructure by opening bases and recruiting locally to support its growth objectives, said Mr Guy.

“We have seen a significant increase in our order book this year, attributable to the post-Covid market, increased project work throughout Asia, and strong growth around key targets in the LNG, FPSO and infrastructure markets. Our reputation as a leading technology innovator in the service sector has really paid off for us, and customers are responding well to the value opportunity.

“A service company is only sustainable and successful if it has the right people onboard who share the same values and ethics. Investing in people is a proven model which we fully endorse and WSG have put in place an exceptionally high-performing team who will go the extra mile to exceed client expectations.

“I’ve personally worked closely with all of the leadership team over a number of years and I am looking forward to harnessing their industry know-how, high levels of motivation and work ethic, to roll out WSG’s service offering across the AsiaPac region.”

About WSG

Formed in The Netherlands in 2005, WSG is a global provider of well intervention, process pipeline and industrial services and valve services to the onshore and offshore international oil and gas and petrochemical industries.

www.wellservices-group.com