Dubai UAE: WEEX Crypto Exchange, which recently made Dubai UAE its headquarters, and is sponsoring the Token 2049 Conference happening in Dubai from April 30th to May 1st 2025, will be discussing the growth of crypto trading volumes “From $500M to $5B: What Sets WEEX Apart?”

Andrew Weiner Vice President at WEEX, will be giving a keynote presentation on the growth of crypto trading volumes from $500 million to the $5 billion and what sets WEEX apart from other exchanges.

During Token 2049 WEEX will also be holding its Dubai HQ Open Day, a gathering for top crypto leaders.

WEEX recently announced their global headquarters in Dubai UAE with over 600 employees. WEEX now operates one of the region’s largest crypto exchange teams.

Andrew Weiner, Vice President of WEEX, emphasized the strategic move: “Dubai is pivotal to our global strategy. Over the next 1–2 years, we plan to add 30–50 new hires here to strengthen local operations and drive our vision of Precision Trading worldwide.”

This expansion aligns with WEEX’s rapid growth, serving 6.2 million users across 130+ countries and achieving a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion. The Dubai office will act as the central hub for scaling product innovation, localized services, and regulatory compliance, further solidifying WEEX’s role in shaping the future of crypto trading.

In 2024 WEEX’s crypto users grew by 150% from 2 million to 5 million, with trading volumes surpassing $50 billion.

Since the launching of their services in MENA region in January 2025, the exchange also witnessed new growth in numbers with Egypt having the highest number of users making up 30 percent of their total MENA customer base. Algeria follows at 17.3 percent, Iraq and Morocco making up 7-8 percent respectively.

Andrew Weiner, Vice President of WEEX, on their participation at Token 2049 stated, “This is the largest Summit in the crypto industry and many of our clients and users are expecting to meet us there. Additionally, we are pleased to have our headquarters in the UAE and happy to be hosting our WEEX HQ Open Day one day before the summit starts.”

He added, “We have always been proactive in responding to regulatory requirements across regions making it easier for users to access and use WEEX.”

About WEEX

Since its establishment in 2018, WEEX has quickly emerged as a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 6 million registered users and ranked in the top 5 on CoinMarketCap. The platform features more than 1,000 trading pairs and is recognized for its advanced, user-friendly interface and robust security measures. WEEX offers various trading options, including spot trading, futures, and copy trading.

In June 2024, WEEX expanded its ecosystem by introducing WXT, its native platform token. WXT is designed to provide ecosystem incentives and offer holders various benefits. Users can participate in airdrop events through WEEX's WE-Launch by committing WXT tokens, thereby earning additional platform rewards. Committed to delivering professional and innovative trading services worldwide, WEEX is your trusted partner in diverse and global crypto trading.

https://www.weex.com/