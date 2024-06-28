Weekend Max Mara celebrates new boutique opening in prestigious Riyadh Park Mall. Anchored in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Capital, the Riyadh Park is one of the biggest and most popular malls in the city.

With a surface of 146 sqm, the new boutique is located at the ground floor of the Riyadh Park Mall, on the Northern Ring Branch Road, spreading the brand’s DNA and philosophy in new realms.

Weekend Max Mara was originally established in 1983 as a weekend wear line. However, today’s more dynamic lifestyle and needs have transformed the concept of the weekend into a state of mind for those seeking moments of relaxation and leisure in today’s fast-paced daily life.

In that light, today Weekend Max Mara is an Italian lifestyle brand for self-confident and independent women looking for casual everyday elegance, promising to be a reliable style ally on their everyday getaways.

The Weekend Max Mara store carries wide-spanning collections of ready-to-wear and accessories including the iconic Pasticcino Bags as well as the brand’s timeless trench coats, designed to embrace and celebrate every woman’s multiplicity.

-Ends-