Dubai, United Arab Emirates: WebOps Global – a subsidiary of WebOps LLC, USA – the world’s leading healthcare supply chain solutions provider, has launched its first international headquarters in the UAE.

As the healthcare sector in the country witnesses a rising demand amidst rapid digital transformation, infrastructural development, a strong regulatory framework to protect patients, and advancements in patient care delivery to build a seamless healthcare ecosystem, WebOps Global will provide for the growing needs of the sector in the country and beyond.

Being one of the most ambitious countries in the GCC, especially with regard to its healthcare sector, the UAE was deemed the ideal location for WebOps to open its first international headquarters after operating in the USA for more than 15 years.

Commenting on the launch, Hamid Dean Refai, General Manager at WebOps Global, said: “The UAE’s growing health sector has seen a massive surge in the number of hospitals and clinics over the last few years – these require a constant supply of medical products and equipment to meet the growing patient needs. At WebOps our purpose is to have the right device at the right time for the right patient, and we are committed to improving patient care by enhancing the healthcare supply chain”.

“Our objective is to support healthcare organisations on their digital journey to automate streamlined workflows, improve service levels, lower costs, and optimize supply & inventory management,” he added.

About 93 percent of hospital executives say that they have experienced supply chain disruption in their inventory over the last year, and most of them want to invest in ensuring they have the right inventory while controlling their costs. This extends beyond just cost control and helps guarantee that high-quality care is not delayed as a lack of supplies equates to cancellations or delays in care.

“In the past decade, there have been tremendous advancements across the healthcare ecosystem thanks to the visionary regional leadership that has put patients' needs first. We've seen new hospitals built, innovative virtual care models, and mandatory health insurance coverage, among other things. As the healthcare sector continues to grow and mature, it is vital to limit the possibility of rising costs, and we at WebOps look forward to supporting the region by leveraging efficient supply management and automated workflows as these exciting times continue.”

About WebOps:

WebOps Global is the world’s leading healthcare supply chain solutions provider offering a comprehensive portfolio of digital software and advisory services built for healthcare providers, educational institutions, medical device manufacturers and distributors. Since being founded in 2006, WebOps has grown to help over 12k daily users across 12 countries improve margins, increase customer & employee satisfaction, and achieve their short & long-term financial goals through the digital transformation of inventory management and operational workflows. www.webops.com