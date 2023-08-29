DUBAI, UAE: Weber Shandwick MENAT has announced the promotion of Ghaleb Zeidan to Regional Managing Director for UAE, Culture, Learning & Development, and Partnership. For the past five years Zeidan has ably helmed the agency’s UAE operations, overseeing both offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and recording outstanding growth on multiple levels over the past two years.

“Ghaleb has demonstrated impressive ability and passion in the decade or more I’ve known him. This is a well-deserved next step in which I know he will thrive by collaborating closely with the regional office leads and teams to grow the strength of our culture, the effectiveness of our learning, and the value of our partnerships,” said Ziad Hasbani, Regional CEO of Weber Shandwick MENAT.

In addition to his existing remit in the UAE, Ghaleb will take on wider regional responsibilities focused on three key areas for all Weber Shandwick offices in the Middle East. This includes the continued development of agency culture, successfully harnessing the skills and knowledge within and beyond the network to amplify this through effective training, and to explore strategic collaborations that can drive two-way value.



“As Regional MD, I am excited to take Weber Shandwick MENAT’s progress to the next level. I am grateful for the exceptional support of incredible teams that were instrumental in our agency reaching many new milestones. Together, we've built something exceptional, and I'm excited about the path ahead,” said Ghaleb Zeidan.

In the past year, Weber Shandwick UAE was officially certified as a Great Place to Work® UAE after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East. Beyond the UAE, Weber Shandwick MENAT has large operations in Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, as well as a presence in Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco.

About Weber Shandwick:

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands.



Visit www.webershandwickmenat.com for more details and follow the agency on Instagram and LinkedIn.



Check out #WorkAtWeber for the latest vacancies.

Contact:

Mariaan Valero

Company: Weber Shandwick MENAT

Email: Mvalero@webershandwick.com