Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — World Defense Show (WDS) proudly announces continuation of its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) for the show’s third edition, to be held 8-12 February 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. SAMI has been a key partner since the inception of WDS, and this continued collaboration plays an integral role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s defense ecosystem and national goals under Vision 2030.

SAMI, a driving force in the Kingdom's defense transformation, has helped power the success of the previous two editions of WDS. Likewise, SAMI leverages the WDS platform to support its mission of scaling up the defense industries sector. The ongoing partnership between WDS and SAMI underscores their roles in supporting the localization of 50% of the Kingdom’s defense expenditures, thus expanding Saudi Arabia's global competitiveness in the defense sector.

As a national champion of defense localization, SAMI, alongside WDS, is strongly aligned with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, contributing to the broader strategy in areas of economic diversification and national talent development. This valuable partnership deepens mutual commitments to drive technological innovation, strengthen the Kingdom’s defense sector, attract international partnerships and investments, and bring local talent to the forefront.

Founded by General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI), WDS 2026 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations across all defense domains—air, land, sea, space, and security. The event provides an unparalleled platform for industry leaders, governments, SMEs, and local startups to network, forge new partnerships, and explore investment opportunities, all while highlighting Saudi Arabia’s evolving defense capabilities. Building on the immense success of the 2024 edition, WDS 2026 offers enhanced opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing within the global defense community.

Andrew Pearcey, CEO of World Defense Show, commented: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with SAMI for the third edition of WDS. Their leadership in defense localization and innovation is central to the success of the show and to the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 goals. Together, we are helping to shape the future of defense, both locally and globally."

Wael M Al Sarhan, SAMI’s Chief Communication and Support Service Officer, added: "Our strategic partnership with World Defense Show underscores our commitment to contributing to the localization of the Kingdom’s defense spending, a core target of Saudi Vision 2030. ‎ Reflecting our dedication to showcasing national capabilities by advancing cutting-edge technologies and fostering national talents to develop world-class defense products and services to build a self-sufficient defense ecosystem that supports the Kingdom’s economic diversification goals.

For further details about the World Defense Show, visit: https://www.worlddefenseshow.com/