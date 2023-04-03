Doha – Final-year medical students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) celebrated a successful Match Day as they secured residency places to continue their training at elite institutions in Qatar and the US.

The fourth-year medical students, who will graduate in May, gathered at WCM-Q to hear that members of the class had matched with leading residency training programs at prestigious institutions, including Hamad Medical Corporation, Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, Case Western/University Hospital Cleveland, University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Massachusetts General Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center & Columbia University, among many others.

The medical specialties the new doctors will be pursuing once they receive their MD degrees are neurology, child neurology, emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics-gynecology, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and diagnostic radiology. They will join their residency programs in the fall.

Match Day is pivotal in any doctor’s career, with thousands of students in the US and all over the world vying for places on residency programs. The process is administered by the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) in Washington, DC and is highly competitive. This year was the biggest match in the NRMP’s 70-year history, with a record number of 42,952 active applicants and 40,375 certified positions available.

Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “I offer my warmest congratulations to this exceptionally talented group of young people for achieving truly impressive matches at some of the world’s leading medical institutions. I thank each of you for your dedication to your studies and I have no doubt that you will show equal application to your new roles and, most importantly, to your patients. I also wish to thank Qatar Foundation and the State of Qatar for their unstinting support for WCM-Q, which has made this happy occasion possible.”

