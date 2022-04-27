Doha: Forty-eight talented high school students with ambitions to become physicians have completed the challenging Qatar Aspiring Doctors Program (QADP), run by the Office of Student Outreach and Educational Development at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q).

The program runs from September to March and offers advanced tuition in the physical sciences, biology, research skills and English for academic purposes to help students who wish to study medicine at WCM-Q hit the ground running.

Given the challenging nature of much of the material, there was a celebratory atmosphere when the successful students gathered at WCM-Q for a completion ceremony to mark their achievements. The students, who are in grades 10, 11 and 12, were drawn from 19 high schools in both the government and public sectors. Each student who successfully completed the QADP was presented with a certificate of achievement, as well as personal congratulations from the WCM-Q faculty in attendance.

Dr. James Roach, Associate Dean for Pre-medical Education and Professor of Chemistry, who delivers the physical sciences modules of the QADP said: “Completing the QADP is both immensely rewarding and extremely challenging, so the students fully deserve our plaudits. They have shown wonderful dedication to the program and have gained a strong foundation of knowledge of the basic sciences, as well as valuable study skills and improved proficiency in English. These newly acquired attributes will serve them extremely well if they decide to join WCM-Q to pursue careers in medicine, which we hope many of them will do.”

In addition to Dr. Roach, the QADP curriculum is taught by Dr. Rachid Bendriss, Assistant Professor of Medicine in Education and Associate Dean for Foundation, Student Outreach and Educational Development Programs; Dr. Ghizlane Bendriss, Assistant Professor of Biology; and Ms. Reya Saliba, Librarian, Education and Research. The course instruction followed a hybrid model, with monthly face-to-face sessions and hands-on activities blended with online modules.

Launched in 2015, the QADP is primarily aimed at Qatari nationals. Entry to the program is through nomination by school counselors, who put forward students who have shown academic excellence during their school years, particularly in the sciences and mathematics. Students must also have a good understanding of English and show a keen interest in pursuing a career in medicine. The QADP is delivered alongside the students’ normal school curriculum and is customized to fit the timetables and academic requirements of each individual participant.

Dr. Rachid Bendriss said: “The QADP is a wonderful vehicle for helping ambitious and talented Qatari students take their first steps towards highly rewarding careers in medicine through WCM-Q, unlocking their human potential and allowing them to make significant contributions to the ongoing development of the State of Qatar. I offer my warmest congratulations to all of the students who worked so hard to complete the QADP this year.”

For more information about the QADP, click here: https://qatar-weill.cornell.edu/prospective-students/activities-and-programs/qatar-aspiring-doctors-program-qadp

