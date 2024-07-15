Doha – The Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted a three-day virtual workshop on mixed methods research (MMR).

The workshop, titled “Learning and Applying Essentials of Mixed Methods Research (MMR),” employed an interactive and participatory educational approach. Participants were guided through the key features of well-integrated MMR studies, learning how to identify and apply them to their own research, and respond effectively to peer-review feedback.

MMR integrates qualitative and quantitative data to provide a comprehensive understanding of complex phenomena, making it invaluable for healthcare research. The workshop attracted a diverse group of attendees, including physicians, allied health professionals, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, researchers, educators, students, and trainees.

Dr. Timothy C. Guetterman, assistant professor and associate director of the Mixed Methods Program at the University of Michigan, and Dr. Amal Khidir, associate professor of pediatrics and vice-chair of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at WCM-Q, directed and presented the workshop. They were joined by esteemed experts Dr. Sergi Fàbregues, associate professor of psychology and education at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, Spain, and core faculty of the Mixed Methods Program at the University of Michigan, and Dr. Meshari F. Alwashmi, associate member of the Mixed Methods Program at the University of Michigan.

The workshop was facilitated by Dr. Maha Elnashar, director of the Center for Cultural Competence in Healthcare (CCCHC) at WCM-Q’s Institute for Population Health (IPH); Huda Abdelrahim, senior specialist in cultural competence in healthcare at CCCHC; and Dr. Phyllis Muffuh Navti, assistant director of CPD at WCM-Q.

Highlighting the workshop’s impact, Dr. Khidir said: “Participants had a unique opportunity to learn about MMR concepts and designs and apply some of the concepts through Mixed Methods Treasure Hunt exercises, which led to gaining foundational understanding and practical experience. The positive feedback from attendees underscores the value of such important training, and we look forward to offering similar sessions in the future.” She emphasized the importance of MMR in contemporary healthcare research, noting that integrating qualitative and quantitative methods allows for a more nuanced and complete understanding of research findings, ultimately leading to more effective healthcare solutions.

The workshop was accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

