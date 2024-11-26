Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted the first celebration of its ‘Pre-medical and Alumni Mentorship Program,’ which offers students the opportunity to directly connect with potential mentors, all of whom are WCM-Q alumni. The event also served as a platform for students to register for the mentorship program.

The event included a ceremony honoring students and alumni who participated in the program’s previous cycle. Certificates were awarded to recognize their commitment and contributions in a celebration attended by WCM-Q faculty and staff.

Organized by the Pre-medical Education Division at WCM-Q, the mentorship program aims to motivate and guide students as they begin their journey in medical school. The program also serves as a platform for students to gain a deeper understanding of the medical profession, encourages alumni engagement, and helps students hone their networking skills.

Students are matched with alumni mentors who, through one-on-one sessions, offer advice on a range of topics, including effective study habits, time management, and stress management. This support helps students build resilience and confidence as they progress in their studies.

As part of the program, students are also encouraged to shadow their mentors at their workplaces and seek long-term volunteer opportunities at clinics and hospitals.

Dr. Marco Ameduri, senior associate dean for pre-medical education at WCM-Q and Education City collaborative curricular affairs, said: “By connecting students with accomplished alumni, we offer them the opportunity to receive guidance as they proceed through their first steps in medical school. Our mentorship program is part of our broader commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative learning environment that helps students thrive in their academic and professional journeys.”

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach, and educational development programs, added: “The mentorship program is designed to empower our foundation and pre-medical students to succeed. Our goal is to ensure that students are introduced to the professional world early and are well-prepared to pursue a successful career in medicine.”

