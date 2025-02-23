Al-Bader: The launch of NBK Invest was driven by the belief that investment opportunities should be easily accessible to everyone

Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C., a subsidiary of NBK Group, has announced the launch of its comprehensive investment platform, NBK Invest, and the renaming of Watani Brokerage to NBK Brokerage.

This initiative aims to unify the identity of the investment products and services provided by Watani Investment Company for clients under the NBK brand, bridging the gap between clients and new investment opportunities.

Accordingly, Watani Investment Company has launched the NBK Invest mobile application to provide a range of investment solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients. The platform includes a digital financial advisory service and a selection of mutual funds, all accessible through a user-friendly interface designed for both beginner and experienced investors.

Through the digital advisory service, clients can access globally diversified investment plans, tailored to their needs and risk tolerance. The service also offers conventional and Shariah-compliant investment options, with the flexibility to customize investment plans according to individual financial goals.

Additionally, the application provides access to a diverse range of mutual funds with a long and established track record managed by Watani Investment Company. These include seven funds covering equities, bonds and money markets, allowing investors to diversify their investments easily. The equity and bond funds provide broad diversification across regional equities and fixed-income. Meanwhile, the money market funds offer low-risk, highly liquid investments, available in both Kuwaiti Dinars and US Dollars, with both conventional and Shariah-compliant options.

Clients can open an account entirely digitally through the application, eliminating the need for paperwork or branch visits, ensuring a seamless and efficient investment experience.

Meanwhile, NBK Brokerage continues to provide access to trading services in local, regional, and US markets, as well as offering Sharia-compliant options. Through its innovative online platforms, NBK Brokerage aims to provide quick fund transfers and swift execution capabilities. The platforms feature advanced tools, including real-time prices and detailed account analysis. Users can also view their transaction history, access statements, and benefit from mobile trading features for a seamless experience in tracking, buying, and selling investments.

NBK Brokerage operates across three separate platforms, each tailored to specific markets and services: NBK Brokerage – Regional, NBK Brokerage – US, and NBK Brokerage – Sharia.

Operating separately from NBK Invest, NBK Brokerage offers a more active trading experience with seamless trading services, empowering clients with direct digital control over their trades through a user-friendly mobile app and website.

A Comprehensive Investment Platform

Commenting on this significant development, Deputy CEO of Watani Investment Company, Mr. Fahad Al-Rushaid Al-Bader, stated, "Guided by its vision of inclusivity and social responsibility, Watani Investment Company seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions to all its clients.”

He elaborated, stating that the enhanced platforms address a wide range of investment and savings needs, offering distinctive investment services across various instruments and asset classes in global markets.

“These digital investment platforms offer investment opportunities tailored to the investor’s goals, financial aspirations, and risk tolerance, making long-term investing accessible,” he concluded.

Watani Investment Company, a leading investment firm in the region, was established in 2005. It is setting the standard in growth-focused innovative financial products and services with a customer-centric approach, addressing the specific needs of investors. Watani Investment Company combines local and regional expertise with the resources and global network of National Bank of Kuwait, one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the region, to consistently deliver integrated solutions, innovative products and objective research with excellence in service.

With over 139 investment professionals, Watani Investment Company prides itself in a leading regional presence and a global reach and scale.

Disclaimer:

The Content is provided for general circulation and promotional purposes only. Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C. undertakes that no necessary information about the investment subject of this content has been omitted. Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and Watani Investment Company’s charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the likelihood of investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature.

For more about these services’ features and risks, please visit www.nbk.com/invest.