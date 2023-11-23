Dubai, UAE: Wasl, one of the UAE’s largest real estate management and development companies and an integral part of the Dubai real estate fabric, announces the successful sell out of the first phase of the new Hillside Residences project in under 4 hours. Based on this success, Wasl has launched the second phase of the project in the same day.

Hillside Residences, designed for discerning homeowners, features a collection of 819 units, ranging from 1 to 4 bedrooms, including 2-bedroom duplexes, 3-bedroom duplexes, penthouses, and 4-bedroom duplex penthouses. These contemporary homes offer spacious living areas with diverse layouts, catering to the diverse preferences of future residents.

The strategic location of Hillside Residences provides residents with convenient access to an extensive network of roads, metro lines, and buses.

Hillside Residences is a testament to Wasl's commitment to providing exceptional living experiences within the Wasl Gate master development. This expansive freehold community encompasses residential units, shopping malls, healthcare centers, schools, and colleges. Conveniently located in Jebel Ali, Wasl Gate offers easy access to key locations in the city, including JAFZA, Expo City, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Internet City, Dubai World Central, and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

