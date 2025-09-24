Dubai, UAE – From a modest four-member team to a thriving workforce of over 100, WashOn has grown into one of Dubai’s most inspiring homegrown business success stories. Fully bootstrapped and women-led, the premium laundry brand is marking its next chapter with the launch of its upgraded mobile application - built entirely in-house to make booking and paying for laundry faster and easier than ever.

The new app allows customers to schedule a pick-up, upload photos of their items, and pay via Apple Pay in under 30 seconds, delivering a tech-driven experience that matches the speed and quality WashOn has become known for.

Perfectly Matched to Dubai’s Fast-Paced Lifestyle

In a city where most households are dual-income and schedules are tightly packed, convenience is everything. WashOn was founded in 2019 to meet the needs of busy Dubai residents who expect efficiency without compromising on quality.

“Dubai is a city of go-getters, where every minute counts,” said Poonam Jain, Managing Director at WashOn. “Our service was designed for people who want premium results without having to think twice about their laundry. The new app simply takes that convenience to the next level - it’s about giving people back their time.”

Operating across the entire city, WashOn offers pick-up and delivery from 8 AM to 10 PM, with every order turned around within 24 hours. For customers who need their laundry even faster, an Express Delivery option is also available upon request, ensuring items are returned in under 12 hours. This combination of speed, quality, and accessibility has made the brand a trusted choice for thousands of households as well as businesses, including hotels, spas, salons, and holiday home operators.

Technology That Puts Laundry in the Palm of Your Hand

From day one, WashOn has used technology to solve common pain points in the laundry industry - from lack of transparency to the inability to pay online. The upgraded app represents the latest step in that mission.

Built from the ground up by WashOn’s own development team, the app enables customers to book in seconds, share specific cleaning needs by uploading photos, and pay securely via Apple Pay. The app also gives customers real-time updates on their order status, ensuring they always know exactly where their laundry is in the process.

Behind the scenes, the technology has transformed operations. “It’s not just about the customer interface,” explained Poonam Jain, Managing Director. “The app has streamlined our logistics, allowing our fleet to operate more efficiently and our staff to meet strict delivery timelines without compromising quality.”

A Proud Dubai Entrepreneurial Success

What started as a small idea to improve laundry services has grown into a 100-person company with a fleet of vans covering all of Dubai. Without outside investment, WashOn has expanded steadily through word-of-mouth and repeat customers - proof that homegrown brands can thrive in a competitive market when they combine operational excellence with a clear vision.

The brand’s success also reflects Dubai’s unique environment for entrepreneurship. “We’re a Dubai story through and through,” said Poonam. “The city’s energy, diversity, and pace have shaped our growth. It’s the perfect place for a business like ours to flourish.”

With the upgraded app now live, WashOn plans to roll out additional features over the coming year, including loyalty rewards, in-app live chat support, and expanded service categories. The company also aims to add more vehicles to its fleet to meet increasing demand, while maintaining its signature 24-hour turnaround.

The WashOn app is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Download today to experience Dubai’s fastest and most reliable laundry service.

About WashOn:

Founded in 2019, WashOn is a women-led, fully bootstrapped laundry brand born in Dubai. Starting with just four team members, it has grown into a 100-strong operation serving thousands across the city. Built to address the lack of quality, transparency, and digital convenience in the market, WashOn combines premium service with guaranteed next-day delivery. Its in-house app allows customers to book, pay, and track orders in seconds — a reflection of the brand’s commitment to innovation and customer-first service. WashOn is a proud example of Dubai’s entrepreneurial spirit in action.

For media inquiries, please contact Lara at lgeadah@cameocomms.me