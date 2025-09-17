Continuing its mission to refine youth skills and enhance their capabilities in technology and innovation

Kuwait: Building on its continued success in developing the skills of Kuwaiti students and equipping them with the tools needed to innovate in the fields of technology, Warba Bank has announced the launch of the sixth edition of its “Rowad” program. The program crowns five consecutive years of achievements and has today become a comprehensive innovation platform attracting top Kuwaiti students studying abroad. It equips them with advanced knowledge and technical skills in technology, artificial intelligence and banking innovation, preparing them to lead the region’s digital transformation.

Rowad 6.0 is organized in collaboration with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Innovation Hub, and this year it targets not only Kuwaiti students but also Gulf students studying at European universities, particularly in the United Kingdom. This unique program represents a strategic investment in youth potential and reflects Warba Bank’s firm commitment to supporting education and developing human capital as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

Commenting on the program, Mr. Anwar Bader Al-Ghaith, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Support Services and Treasury at Warba Bank, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the sixth edition of the Rowad program, which has become a hallmark of Warba Bank’s journey and an integral part of our vision ‘Let’s Own Tomorrow’. Over the past years, this program has successfully graduated generations of creative youth who today carry the torch of innovation across various sectors. Our investment in youth is not just a social responsibility; it is a long-term strategy to build a prosperous future for our nation and our region.”

Al-Ghaith added: “Today, with the launch of the sixth edition, we reaffirm our commitment to continuing to invest in the minds of our youth, equipping them with the knowledge and tools that enable them to lead change and create sustainable banking solutions that serve our customers and our community. As we expand to include students from the GCC, this reflects our full conviction in the importance of Gulf-wide cooperation in education and innovation. We are confident that GCC youth possess immense potential, and it is our duty to provide them with the tools and knowledge necessary to transform that potential into tangible achievements that serve our societies and contribute to sustainable economic development.”

A Continuous Success Story for Five Years

Since its inception, the Rowad Program has achieved exceptional success and continuous growth in both scope and educational depth. It began in its first edition as an internal initiative to foster innovation among the Bank’s employees, and in subsequent editions expanded to include students from Kuwait University and private universities in Kuwait. By its fifth edition, the program extended to Kuwaiti students studying in the United Kingdom. Today, in its sixth edition, it expands further to include students from GCC countries studying in Europe, reflecting the continuous growth and rising ambition of this pioneering initiative.

Over the past five years, the program has graduated around 100 students who succeeded in developing more than 25 innovative projects across diverse fields, including financial technology, artificial intelligence and digital banking solutions, all of which have contributed to enhancing banking services and improving customer experience.

Program Objectives and Key Pillars

The Rowad 6.0 Program aims to achieve a set of important strategic objectives, most notably empowering youth to acquire advanced knowledge and technical skills in financial technology and artificial intelligence, enhancing their ability to innovate and finding practical solutions to contemporary challenges in the banking sector. The program also seeks to build bridges between students and industry experts, while providing a platform for interactive learning and teamwork.

The program features a diverse set of educational pillars, including training on the latest AI technologies and their applications in the banking sector, learning the fundamentals of programming and application development, understanding technology ethics and cybersecurity, as well as developing entrepreneurial skills and working in collaborative environments. All of these pillars are designed to provide participants with a comprehensive and holistic understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the world of financial technology.

Al-Ghaith stressed that the impact of the Rowad Program goes beyond the direct benefits received by participants, stating: “We are witnessing a wide positive impact on the economic and social development of our region by preparing a generation of youth specialized in technology and innovation. We are contributing to building a strong knowledge-based economy capable of competing in global markets, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in our society, and creating an enabling environment that promotes innovation, attracts investment and supports the growth of technology industries in the region.”

He pointed out that the program is based on a philosophy of interactive learning and teamwork, where participants work in multidisciplinary teams to develop comprehensive and integrated solutions. This approach not only equips them with technical knowledge, but also develops their leadership, communication and stress management skills — all of which are essential for their future professional success.

Al-Ghaith also noted that the Bank’s partnership with the DIFC ensures that participants receive the highest levels of training and mentorship from global experts in financial technology. This strategic partnership enables the Bank to deliver advanced educational content that keeps pace with the latest industry developments and provides participants with the practical knowledge needed to develop innovative and applicable solutions.

Program Details and Participation

The Rowad 6.0 Program extends over eight weeks of intensive training, during which participants work in multidisciplinary teams to develop innovative projects under the guidance and mentorship of experts from Warba Bank and the Dubai International Financial Centre. The program includes interactive workshops, lectures from industry leaders, brainstorming sessions, and practical projects designed to transform creative ideas into implementable solutions.

Participants receive specialized training across multiple fields, including applications of artificial intelligence in banking, algorithm and predictive model development, information security and cybersecurity, user experience design in financial applications, as well as principles of entrepreneurship and responsible innovation. The program also provides participants with the opportunity to directly interact with industry leaders and benefit from their practical expertise in developing technological solutions.

Call for Participation and Registration

All Kuwaiti students, as well as students from GCC countries studying at European universities, particularly in the United Kingdom, are invited to apply for the Rowad 6.0 Program and seize this unique opportunity to join a community of young innovators and gain valuable skills that will positively impact their academic and professional journeys. Participants and winners will also receive valuable prizes offered by Warba Bank.

To register, interested students can visit Warba Bank’s website or contact the program team via the dedicated email address Rowad@warbabank.com. The registration process is simple and requires filling out the application form and submitting a personal statement outlining their motivation for joining and their goals for the program. Applicants are also required to provide a summary of their academic studies and their interests in technology and innovation.

Al-Ghaith emphasized: “We encourage students from all disciplines to apply, as diversity in academic knowledge enriches the learning experience and contributes to developing comprehensive and integrated solutions. Whether the applicant is studying engineering, business administration, computer science, economics, or any other field, the program is designed to embrace this diversity and transform it into creative strength.”

Success Stories from Previous Editions

The five previous editions of the Rowad Program have witnessed inspiring success stories that reflect the immense potential of Gulf youth in innovation and technology. In the fifth edition, the “Warba Web” team, composed of Kuwaiti students Bader Al-Saeed, Mohammed Al-Dihani and Khaled Al-Muzaidi, won first place with their innovative project that presented advanced financial solutions contributing to technological development in the Kuwaiti labor market.

In earlier editions, participants succeeded in developing smart applications for investment portfolio management, intelligent systems for credit risk analysis and innovative solutions to enhance the digital banking customer experience. These projects not only earned recognition and awards, but some were further developed and practically implemented in business and financial environments, underscoring the high quality and real-world value of the program’s educational outcomes.

Strategic Partnership with DIFC

The partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub represents a cornerstone of the success of the Rowad Program. This strategic collaboration brings together Warba Bank’s expertise in Islamic banking and the advanced capabilities of DIFC as a global hub for financial innovation. Through this cooperation, participants gain access to the latest technologies and tools, along with mentorship from international experts in financial technology.

DIFC provides an ideal environment for learning and innovation, hosting a diverse community of startups, leading financial institutions and technology experts. This diversity gives participants the opportunity to engage with multiple perspectives and varied experiences, enriching their learning journey and broadening their professional horizons.

Continuous Development and Future Vision

Warba Bank is committed to the continuous development of the Rowad Program to keep pace with the latest advancements in technology and education. Each edition updates its curriculum and adds new topics reflecting recent industry developments, while also enhancing teaching and learning methodologies to be more interactive and effective.

The future vision for the program includes expanding participation to students from other countries, developing specialized tracks in specific technical fields and establishing a strong alumni network to support new generations of participants. The Bank also aims to strengthen the program’s impact through additional partnerships with leading educational and technology institutions.

Achieving the “Let’s Own Tomorrow” Vision

The Rowad Program aligns seamlessly with Warba Bank’s vision “Let’s Own Tomorrow,” which aims to build a prosperous and sustainable future for the coming generations by investing in youth education and training. The program helps prepare future leaders who will drive digital transformation and economic development in the region. This investment in human capital reflects the Bank’s deep belief in the importance of education and innovation as key drivers of sustainable economic growth and reaffirms Warba’s commitment to social responsibility and its role as a leading financial institution in supporting the comprehensive development of society.

Key Dates and Information

Registration for Rowad 6.0 opens on September 16 and continues until October 9. Interested students are encouraged to apply early due to limited seats and the expected high demand. Selection will be based on specific academic and professional criteria, with a focus on applicants’ motivation and creative potential.

The names of the accepted participants will be announced on October 15. The program will officially commence shortly thereafter. For more information about eligibility criteria and important dates, students can visit Warba Bank’s official website.

Warba Bank remains committed to continuously developing its products and services to meet diverse customer needs, maintaining the highest standards of quality and transparency in all its dealings. The bank is recognized as one of the institutions that has achieved significant success in a short period, occupying a pioneering position in Islamic digital banking services. It stands among the local banks with the highest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement reaffirms the bank's position as a trusted banking partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering the finest financial services and products.