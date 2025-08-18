Kuwait: As part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting those who safeguard the country’s security and protect its people, Warba Bank has launched a new community initiative in support of the General Directorate of the Coast Guard. Through this initiative, the Bank provided a range of essential maritime supplies to security personnel tasked with protecting Kuwait’s shores, specifically in the Southern and Central Sectors, over the course of two days.

This initiative comes in recognition of the exceptional efforts of the Coast Guard officers in ensuring Kuwait’s maritime security and safeguarding sea-goers around the clock. It also reflects the Bank’s commitment to strengthening the complementary relationship between Warba and the government sector. The focus was particularly placed on Coast Guard officers, security personnel stationed at fixed points, as well as sea-goers who also received part of the distributed gifts, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of the Coast Guard.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Mohammad Barakat, Chief Marketing & Corporate Communication Officer at Warba Bank, said: "It is an honor for us to contribute in every way we can to support the men who dedicate themselves day and night to ensuring the safety of sea-goers. We deeply value the vital role they play in protecting us and securing our waters. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment as a Kuwaiti bank to serving our community and our nation and it is part of our comprehensive social responsibility strategy, which focuses on supporting the state’s vital sectors. It also demonstrates our continuous dedication to cooperating with state institutions and supporting those who safeguard the nation’s security and society’s wellbeing, embodying our human values and our role as a socially responsible financial institution."

He added: "This initiative was carried out in cooperation with the General Administration of Coast Guard, represented by Colonel (Navy) Yasser Haidar Asad, Assistant Director of Operations, given that Coast Guard personnel undertake demanding missions in maritime conditions that require special equipment. We are pleased to contribute to meeting some of these needs. The coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the General Administration of Coast Guard was excellent, reflecting the spirit of cooperation between the public and private sectors. We are committed to continuing this collaboration in service of the Kuwaiti community."

The initiative included providing essential supplies for the Coast Guard’s daily operations, such as marine flashlights, portable chargers and first aid kits. In addition, eco-friendly thermal bottles, offered from Puff, were distributed free of charge to both security personnel and sea-goers as part of the Bank’s commitment to reducing plastic use, promoting sustainable practices and protecting the environment.

Warba Bank has achieved remarkable success in a short period of time, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking. With one of the largest shareholder bases among local banks, Warba continues to remain close to all segments of society. This initiative reaffirms the Bank’s position as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class Sharia-compliant financial products and services.​​​​