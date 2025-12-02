Al-Ghaith: A defining moment where we see the early signs of future leaders transitioning from theoretical knowledge to real-world application.

Kuwait: Warba Bank’s “Rowad” program, now in its sixth edition, continues its successful journey in nurturing and developing young talent as it reaches the midpoint of its training workshops. Participants have demonstrated remarkable progress, showcasing exceptional creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills. This year’s edition reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to investing in national and Gulf talent and equipping them with the competencies needed to lead the future of key sectors.

Rowad 6.0 brings together 25 participants, including undergraduate, Master’s, and PhD students. This year, applicants came from four GCC countries: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, and study at prestigious global universities such as Oxford, Manchester, Durham, University College London and others. Their fields of study include data science, artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, biomedical engineering and more, reflecting the depth and diversity of talent hosted by the program.

From Theory to Real-World Application at the Midpoint of Rowad 6.0

Investing in Young Minds

Commenting on the program’s progress, Anwar Bader Al-Ghaith, Deputy CEO of Support Services and Treasury at Warba Bank, said: “We are witnessing a remarkable transformation among the participants, as their early ideas evolve into innovative projects with solid foundations. This stage is more than just a halfway point. It is a defining moment in which we see the early signs of future leaders transitioning from theoretical knowledge to practical application in real market contexts.”

Al-Ghaith emphasized that the participants’ commitment and passion affirm that investing in young talent is an investment in the future of the Kuwaiti and Gulf economies.

He added: “The program is designed as an immersive experience that goes far beyond traditional training. Through intensive workshops and one-on-one mentorship with industry experts, participants gain critical thinking skills, leadership abilities and teamwork capabilities. Our goal is not simply to prepare future employees, but to empower entrepreneurs and innovators capable of developing sustainable solutions for our communities.”

“This vision, enabling young talent to turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities, is a direct embodiment of Warba Bank’s philosophy and vision: ‘Let’s Own Tomorrow.’”

Al-Ghaith concluded: “We eagerly look forward to the program’s final phase, where participants will refine and present their projects. We are confident that the solutions they develop will leave a clear mark on the banking sector and beyond, strengthening Kuwait’s position as a hub for innovation and emerging talent.”

As the program enters its second phase, participants are now developing prototypes and converting theoretical concepts into practical solutions. The current phase includes weekly virtual workshops, intensive mentorship sessions with Warba Bank leaders and industry experts and continuous team collaboration to prepare for the final showcase in December 2025.

Voices from the Inside: Testimonies from the Participants

Anas Al-Haddad, PhD candidate in Engineering and Innovation Management at the University of Manchester, said: “Rowad 6.0 goes far beyond traditional training. It is a unique platform that brings together minds from various disciplines to create real solutions. What sets Rowad apart is its ability to bridge advanced academic research with actual market needs, giving us an opportunity to apply our knowledge in a practical, innovative context.”

Aya Al-Owaish, Business Administration student at Cardiff University, added: “Through Rowad 6.0, we didn’t just learn management theories, we applied them in a competitive yet supportive environment. Working with a diverse team sharpened my communication, leadership, problem-solving and creative thinking skills.”

Khaled Al-Muzayad, Computer Science student at Queen Mary University of London, said: “As a computer science student, I always look for challenges that push me to apply what I’ve learned. Rowad 6.0 offered that through real-world projects that require advanced technical and creative thinking. The collaborative atmosphere encourages idea exchange and continuous development, something essential in the fast-moving tech world.”

From an Internal Initiative to a Regional Talent Platform

Over the past six years, the Rowad program has evolved from an internal innovation initiative for Warba Bank employees into a prominent regional platform for identifying and developing young talent. Its growth trajectory began with students from Kuwaiti universities, expanded to include Kuwaiti students in the UK and now, its sixth edition, welcomes students from across the GCC studying in Europe.

In just five years, the program has graduated nearly 100 young leaders, who transformed their ideas into more than 25 practical projects in areas such as fintech, AI and digital banking solutions, directly contributing to enhancing customer experience and advancing the banking sector.

A Strategic Partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub: A Bridge to Global Innovation

A key pillar of Rowad’s success is its strategic partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub, which combines Warba Bank’s expertise in Islamic finance with DIFC’s advanced innovation ecosystem. Through this collaboration, participants gain access to cutting-edge tools, international fintech expertise and immersion in a global innovation community.

This ecosystem connects them with startups, major financial institutions and technology experts, offering a rare opportunity to broaden their professional networks and enrich their practical experience.

A Practical Reflection of the Vision: “Let’s Own Tomorrow”

Rowad is a living embodiment of Warba Bank’s vision, “Let’s Own Tomorrow”, a philosophy centered on building a sustainable future through investing in young talent. The program does more than train participants; it creates future leaders capable of driving digital transformation and economic growth in the region.

This investment in human capital reflects Warba Bank’s belief that education and innovation are the cornerstones of sustainable development and highlights the Bank’s role as a responsible financial institution committed to empowering the next generation.

Warba Bank continues to make remarkable progress in a short period, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking. With one of the highest shareholder bases among local banks, Warba remains close to all segments of society, reaffirming its position as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility, aligned with its vision: “Let’s Own Tomorrow.”

Overview of Rowad 6.0 Participants