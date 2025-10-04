Kuwait: Warba Bank announced its participation in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), scheduled to take place from October 14 to 18 in Washington, D.C. The Bank will be represented by its Deputy Chairman, Mr. Bader Khaled Al Shalfan, who will present Warba’s vision, its added value to the Kuwaiti economy and its successful experience in driving innovation, digital transformation and expansion in the Islamic banking sector.

This participation holds special strategic significance, as it will feature in a high-level panel discussion on the sidelines of the IMF Meetings under the title: “Financial Infrastructure as a Platform: Resilience of the Kuwaiti Banking Sector, Leadership in Islamic Finance and Innovation in Digital Banking”. The panel will bring together regional and global policymakers and economists to discuss the future of the financial industry and share success stories and innovative models. Warba Bank will showcase its pioneering contributions to the Kuwaiti banking sector, particularly in Islamic banking, as an example for the global stage.

A Strategic Vision Driving Transformation

Commenting on the participation, Al Shalfan said: “Our engagement in this important global dialogue comes at a time when Warba Bank is witnessing remarkable progress in both its investment and financing portfolios. Against the backdrop of growing global interest in Islamic banking, which has proven its resilience and success amid global economic challenges, we see this platform as an opportunity to gain further insights, present our innovative business model and explore avenues of cooperation with potential international partners. This will further reinforce the distinguished position that Warba aspires to achieve at the forefront of global Islamic banking.”

He added: “Our participation in this significant international forum reflects our commitment to being part of the global conversation on the future of the banking industry. We firmly believe that the Kuwaiti banking sector possesses the capabilities and expertise to serve as a benchmark for the region and beyond, particularly in areas such as digital innovation, financial inclusion and sustainable Islamic banking.”

A Practical Model of Innovation and Leadership

Warba Bank’s presence at this global event is supported by a solid track record of achievements and a clear strategic vision that emphasizes its renewed commitment to being the bank of the people, by the people, for the people.

Highlighting this strategy, Al Shalfan noted: “This year has been a milestone in Warba Bank’s journey, with notable growth across multiple fronts, most prominently the acquisition of a 32.75% stake in Gulf Bank, a landmark achievement that crowns 15 years of steady, well-founded growth. Today, we are entering a new stage of development focused on innovation and excellence.”

He also highlighted the success of Warba’s recent capital increase, which earned the full trust of shareholders, and said: “The Bank has achieved the highest-ever capital increase subscription value in Kuwait’s history, a testament to the confidence in our policies and future direction.”

Al Shalfan added: “Our participation in international forums such as the IMF Annual Meetings reflects our commitment to building a stronger bank that matches the ambitions of our customers and supports the Kuwaiti economy. We take pride in being a Kuwaiti bank working together to build a brighter tomorrow.”

Achievements and Growth

Over the past year, Warba Bank has recorded exceptional growth across all its business sectors, achieving a significant increase in its customer base, deposits, and financing portfolio. The Bank’s comprehensive strategy has contributed to strengthening its position as one of the leading Islamic banks in Kuwait, by focusing on product and service innovation and the advancement of banking technologies.

The Bank also achieved major milestones in digital transformation, launching advanced banking platforms powered by the latest technologies, enabling customers to access fast, secure and Sharia-compliant banking services. Warba’s digital services witnessed a surge in customer adoption, reflecting the success of its continuous modernization and development strategy.

On the social responsibility front, Warba Bank continued its pioneering role in supporting the Kuwaiti community through various programs and initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable development, education and innovation. The Bank was recognized with the award of “Most Sustainable Bank in Kuwait for 2024” in recognition of its distinguished efforts in this field.

A Comprehensive Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Warba Bank’s renewed strategy focuses on three main pillars designed to reinforce its position as a leading Islamic financial institution.

The first pillar focuses on excellence in Islamic banking services, where the Bank remains committed to providing advanced Islamic products and services that meet the diverse needs of its customers, with an emphasis on innovation, quality and full compliance with Sharia principles.

The second pillar is digital transformation and technological innovation. Warba continues to invest in advanced banking technologies to develop cutting-edge digital platforms that deliver a seamless and convenient customer experience. The Bank aims to position itself as a leader in Islamic banking technology in the region.

The third pillar underscores the Bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development through programs and initiatives that promote education, innovation and entrepreneurship. Warba Bank seeks to be an active partner in achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A Global Platform for Economic Dialogue

The IMF Annual Meetings provide a unique platform for global dialogue on policies among high-level decision-makers, including central bank governors, ministers, regulators, standard-setting bodies for both conventional and Islamic finance, CEOs of leading private and public financial institutions and academics. The aim is to formulate a shared vision for sustaining global financial sector growth and to establish a framework for ongoing collaboration to achieve positive outcomes and overcome challenges facing the industry.

The Annual Meetings include the Development Committee, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the Group of Ten, the Group of Twenty-Four and several other member groups, during which governors make decisions on how to address pressing international monetary issues.

Future Outlook

Warba Bank looks ahead to continued growth and development in the coming years through the implementation of its strategy centered on excellence, innovation and social responsibility. The Bank aims to further strengthen its position as one of the leading Islamic banks in the region, while maintaining its strong Kuwaiti identity.

The Bank’s plans include expanding the scope of its services and developing new products that meet the evolving needs of customers, with a particular focus on youth and small and medium-sized enterprises as key strategic segments. Warba Bank also seeks to reinforce its role in supporting the Kuwaiti economy, contributing to economic diversification and sustainable development.

Warba Bank has achieved significant success in a short period, establishing itself as a pioneer in Islamic digital banking services. It is also among the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement further reaffirms the Bank’s position as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class services and products.​​​​