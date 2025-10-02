Kuwait: As part of its vision to provide innovative solutions that serve all segments of society, and in a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kuwait, Warba Bank launched “SiDi Easy Finance”, a digital easy financing solution designed exclusively for residents under Article 20 )domestic workers(. The service offers financing in three tiers of KD 100, KD 200 or KD 300, with flexible repayment periods ranging between 3 and 9 months.

This initiative comes as part of the Bank’s strategy to enhance financial inclusion for low-income segments that often lack access to appropriate financial and banking services. Previously, Warba Bank launched the SiDi account to provide integrated banking solutions that include account opening and low-fee remittances, designed to suit the needs and capabilities of low-income clients.

On this occasion, Mr. Hamad Mohammad Ashkanani, Senior Director Business Excellence at Warba Bank, said: “We are proud to be the only bank in Kuwait providing specialized financing solutions for domestic workers. SiDi Easy Finance is not just a financial product; it is a true embodiment of our vision ‘Let’s Own Tomorrow,’ as we work to build a fair and inclusive financial system that serves all members of society without exception.”

Ashkanani further stressed that this financing solution is governed by a regulatory framework compliant with Islamic Sharia principles and requires no financial commitments from the sponsor. He noted that this reflects the very purpose of the SiDi account, which aims to provide full independence for its clients, while also supporting sponsors by offering additional options to track salary transfers alongside a set of free banking services and products through the SiDi app.

A seamless and secure digital journey

SiDi Easy Finance service provides a fully digital, secure, and user-friendly experience. SiDi clients can submit financing applications, receive approval and obtain financing without the need to visit any bank branch. The process begins with submitting an application via the SiDi app, which first requires the client to open a bank account through the app, a process that is entirely free, simple and secure.

To ensure the highest standards of authentication and security, clients must activate their digital signature through self-service kiosks provided by the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), available at multiple locations including PACI headquarters, major shopping malls and main markets, in addition to a kiosk available at the dedicated SiDi branch.

SiDi Easy Finance service also saves sponsors time and effort, as they are not required to intervene in any of the financing procedures related to the worker. All steps are completed digitally via the SiDi app, eliminating the need for sponsors to follow up on applications or provide direct financial support.

Ashkanani added: “At Warba Bank, we do not only provide financial services; we redefine the very concept of banking experiences by investing in smart, digital solutions that reflect our clients’ needs and modern lifestyle. Our goal is to offer real value and full control over their financial transactions with ease and security. We believe that continuous innovation is the way forward to deliver banking services that adapt to market changes and the evolving aspirations of individuals in today’s fast-moving world.”

Commitment to Sharia and regulatory standards

The SiDi Easy Finance service is governed by a strict regulatory framework that ensures full compliance with Islamic Sharia rulings and the guidelines of Kuwaiti regulatory authorities, offering clients additional assurance regarding the safety and legitimacy of all transactions and procedures.

The service has also been designed in accordance with the highest standards of cybersecurity and data protection, while meeting all local and international regulatory requirements in the field of digital banking services.

Leadership in the Kuwaiti market

With the launch of SiDi Easy Finance, Warba Bank reinforces its leadership as the first and only bank in Kuwait to provide specialized financing solutions for domestic workers. This milestone reflects the Bank’s strong commitment to innovation, financial inclusion and social responsibility.

The initiative joins a series of pioneering programs that Warba Bank continues to introduce, cementing its role as a progressive Islamic financial institution that integrates technological advancement with noble social values, while contributing to building a sustainable and inclusive financial future for all.

Warba Bank has achieved significant success in a short period, establishing itself as a pioneer in Islamic digital banking services. It is also among the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement further reaffirms the Bank’s position as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class services and products.