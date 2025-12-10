Kuwait: As part of its vision for banking excellence and its commitment to enriching its customers’ experience, Warba Bank announced the signing of a collaboration with the world-renowned Spanish luxury department stores, El Corte Inglés, offering Warba Bank customers a range of exclusive benefits and services that transform their shopping trips in Spain into a truly exceptional experience.

El Corte Inglés luxury department stores, located in Castellana and Serrano47 in Madrid, Diagonal in Barcelona, Marbella and Lisbon, offer a curated collection of international luxury brands, exclusive local designers, fine jewelry and watches, fragrances, cosmetics and gourmet culinary experiences.

The collaboration includes a set of exclusive services that provide customers with a unique shopping experience. These include a personalized welcome from the in-store concierge team, luxury hospitality, a 10% reward card and an instant tax refund of up to 15.7%. Customers may also benefit from the personal shopper service with prior booking, enjoy a convenient shopping experience without the need to carry bags and request access to a prayer room to ensure maximum comfort throughout their visit.

Commenting on the collaboration, Muhannad Issa Bourahma, Director of Product Development and Customer Segments at Warba Bank, stated: “We believe at Warba Bank that our relationship with our customers extends to every aspect of their lives. Our partnership with a prestigious name such as El Corte Inglés is a reflection of this belief as we seek to offer our customers a distinguished experience even beyond Kuwait’s borders. These exclusive privileges are not only designed to provide comfort and luxury; they reaffirm that Warba Bank customers are appreciated wherever they are, embodying our vision of empowering them to enjoy the exceptional experiences of tomorrow.”

Bourahma added: “The partnership affirms Warba Bank’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience by building a strong global network of partnerships that provide access to premium services and exclusive advantages around the world. It aligns with the Bank’s strategy that places the customer at the heart of everything we do.”

The partnership is a continuity to Warba Bank’s commitment to its core values of trust, innovation, performance, collaboration and ambition. The Bank promises customers more exciting surprises and upcoming partnerships that will enhance their lifestyle and expand their choices, ensuring that Warba remains the preferred banking partner for ambitious individuals and businesses in Kuwait.