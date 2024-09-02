Riyadh: Wallan Trading Company, the official distributor of the French brand Renault in Saudi Arabia, unveiled the new 2025 Renault Arkana at an event held at Al Ammariyah Hills in Riyadh. The event was attended by customers and members of the media.

Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding Company, highlighted that the Renault Arkana represents a significant addition to Renault’s vehicle range in the Saudi market, with the vehicle being characterized by its modern, elegant design and innovative, practical features. He emphasized that the new tech-powered model begins its journey in the GCC markets from Saudi Arabia: a market of tremendous growth potential and of strategic importance to the Renault Group. The Arkana has undergone field tests in harsh climatic conditions, demonstrating high durability and reliability, making it well-suited to the Kingdom's terrains, environment and the preferences of Saudi consumers.

Al-Wallan also affirmed that Wallan Trading Company is committed to offering the best in automotive innovation to customers in the Kingdom, providing the latest products and advanced services to enthusiasts of the French brand in the Saudi market.

Renault Arkana 2025

The Arkana is Renault's star player in the C-segment of compact crossover vehicles, with over 240,000 units sold since its European launch in October 2020 in markets across Europe, Australia, Japan, and beyond.

The new Renault Arkana, unveiled today by Wallan Trading Company in the Saudi market, combines a fluid feel and imposing stance, featuring a sleek design and robust build. It boasts strong performance and fuel efficiency and includes Renault’s new identity with the new logo embedded in the grille at the center of the deep glossy black band that connects the front headlights, and on the rear trunk.

The smoothly curved surface adds a sporty touch to the vehicle and enhances the elegance of the exterior design. It is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, and both the front and rear lights are LED.

Inside, depending on the variant, the vehicle is equipped with heated front seats, keyless entry, push-button start, a 9.3-inch infotainment screen, an advanced 6-speaker sound system, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, as well as cruise control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and other driver assistance and safety features.

The new Arkana is available in three trims: Evolution, Techno, and Esprit Alpine, offering a broader choice for customers. The Techno and Esprit Alpine trims come standard with an advanced navigation system and Renault EASY LINK infotainment system, which also connects wirelessly to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Esprit Alpine trim features specifications that emphasize its sporty-chic character, such as the Satin Gry blade on the front bumper and the Shale Grey badge nestled in deep glossy black on the wing trim. It also includes 18-inch wheels and other features, with luxurious interior materials and distinctive colors that enhance its sporty-chic appeal.

An Enjoyable Driving Experience

The Renault Arkana measures 4,568 mm in length and 1,820 mm in width (2,034 mm with mirrors), with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm and an empty weight of 1,349 kg. It is built on the CMF-B platform developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, renowned for its efficiency, driving pleasure, versatility, high capabilities, and exceptional comfort.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering up to 55 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 262 Nm at 2,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, ensuring an enjoyable driving experience on Saudi roads.

The Renault Arkana is available at Renault showrooms of Wallan at a price of 94,749 SAR for the Evolution trim, 112,300 SAR for the Techno trim, and 116,900 SAR for the top-of-the-line Esprit Alpine trim. Those prices include VAT and plates.

