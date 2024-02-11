Kuwait — Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, today announced its 2024 Star Awards. Waldorf Astoria Kuwait and Waldorf Astoria SPA earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honourees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait proudly unveils its latest achievement: we have been honoured with the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award for the hotel. Additionally, the Waldorf Astoria Spa has received Five-Star Rating, elevating our status to join the elite ranks of the world's top-rated spas.

Receiving this double Five-Star recognition from Forbes Travel Guide is a testament to the unparalleled luxury and exceptional service offered by Waldorf Astoria Kuwait. The Hotel proudly stands as the first and only double Five-Star hotel in Kuwait to achieve this distinction in its first year of operations.

Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait stands as an unrivaled hub for prestige and luxury. Inspired by the original Waldorf Astoria in New York, the world-renowned Dubai-based architecture firm LW Design Group meticulously crafted this property in the heart of Kuwait, embodying timeless luxury and elegance. It serves as the perfect venue for both business and pleasure.

The hotel features 200 contemporary deluxe rooms and suites, offering the largest entry-level rooms, along with an array of first-class, award-winning restaurants, a stunning outdoor pool, the signature Waldorf Astoria Spa, exclusive The Ikaros Club, and the family-friendly Waldorf Astoria Kids’ Club.

With beautifully designed meeting and event spaces, including a spectacular Grand Ballroom, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait offers an incredible, tailored experience for guests of all ages and interests.

"Today, we celebrate the tremendous success of receiving the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award. We are extremely proud and honored that Waldorf Astoria Kuwait stands as the first and only double Five-Star hotel in Kuwait to achieve this recognition in our first year of operations. Waldorf Astoria Spa also achieve the highest level of service and standards, positioning its status as the best spa in Kuwait and among the world’s best spas," says Kemal Sirtikirmizi, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

Kemal Sirtikirmizi acknowledges, 'The Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award has been acclaimed because of the passion, hard work, and dedication of every team member in our hotel. The team, with this award, once again proved that they are the best in class in delivering exceptional, personalized, and unforgettable experiences in Kuwait and the world. Our team's relentless and unwavering dedication and commitment to quality have played a pivotal role in reaching these noteworthy milestones.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Waldorf Astoria Kuwait and Waldorf Astoria SPA are the latest additions to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“This year’s Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “They are delivring at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience.”

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

To learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, visit: https://www.forbestravelguide.com/about

