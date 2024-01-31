The luxury resort blends elegant hospitality with eco-conscious travel offerings, to deliver a timeless experience that embraces the natural beauty of Platte Island

Platte Island, Seychelles: Waldorf Astoria, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) iconic luxury hotel brand, announces today its highly anticipated debut in the Seychelles with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island.

Waldorf Astoria Seychelle Platte Island houses an intimate collection of 50 seafront villas with personal concierge services, including one-to-three-bedroom villas as well as a master five-bedroom villa with expansive gardens. The resort combines Waldorf Astoria’s sincerely elegant service and unsurpassed luxury with Platte Island’s timeless surroundings to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sophisticated travellers.

Commenting on the opening, Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “We're excited to introduce Waldorf Astoria to the Seychelles – creating a unique destination that beautifully integrates luxury hospitality with the natural beauty of Platte Island. The resort provides unforgettable experiences for guests and features eco-programmes and partnerships, led by the island’s specialist marine biologist, which aims to preserve and protect the surrounding nature and marine life at this outstanding resort destination.”

“The debut of Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island represents an intersection between luxury, the highest echelon of personalised service, and eco-conscious travel,” says Dino Michael, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Hilton Luxury Brands. “The resort is a one-of-a-kind offering that creates unparalleled experiences and exceptional service, in a setting that is truly remarkable. We look forward to welcoming guests to the serene island sanctuary that is Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island.”

Timeless Resort Design

Waldorf Astoria Platte Island’s distinct architecture and interior design blends luxury with earthy tones, stunning art, the finest furnishing, and tropical views that reflect a true sense of place – anchored by the iconic Waldorf Astoria sundial clock as a timeliness centre piece. The sundial clock was inspired by the Moulin Kopra, a Creole melting pot previously used on the island. The resort's interiors are inspired by the coconut palm trees, while the cascading curtains strung from seashells in the lobby form a dramatic backdrop.

Inspired by the shell of the hawksbill turtle, the resort's villas consist of faceted shapes, folding and bending, to become large airy canopies. Each villa is designed with a fan-shaped style that gives the space an ascending pitched ceiling. The villas are also sensitively set back from the shoreline and feature expansive gardens that create an undisturbed place for sea turtles to lay their eggs.

Exquisite Culinary Delights

Waldorf Astoria brings its legendary culinary expertise to Seychelles Platte Island with six restaurants and bars that blend the best of international and local flavours. Celebrated Executive Head Chef Jane-Therese Mulry serves Creole-Latin fusion concepts, including tapas, oysters, and champagne, as well as delectable Asian and Mediterranean inspired cuisine against sweeping vistas of the sunset for a truly holistic culinary experience.

Reflective of the brand's iconic Peacock Alley lounge, the Parisian-inspired Peacock Terrace at Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island will provide guests with daily delights and a creative beverage menu throughout the day, including a diverse range of teas, herbal infusions, and pastries.

Maison Des Epices is the resort’s Creole-Latin fusion and evening culinary destination. The restaurant offers an immersive dining experience where tradition meets innovation through taste and authenticity. It prominently features live cooking stations and locally sourced produce, transformed into memorable dishes that emphasise its family-style service.

During the day, La Perle restaurant offers guests a tailored, health-conscious breakfast experience with a selection of hot and cold meals, and expertly crafted single-source Tanzanian coffee. At night, La Perle transforms into a high-end Mediterranean restaurant with flavours that take guests on a gastronomic journey from Spain to Türkiye.

Evening stars set the stage for elegant pre-dinner indulgence and refined nocturnal sips at Lalin. The vibrant venue showcases an array of inventive cocktails crafted with artistic flair. Embodying the ‘soil-to-soul’ concept, Moulin will open later this year and will offer guests a holistic journey to conscious eating with fresh ingredients from the island’s garden. It will operate as a cooking school during the day and transform into a unique restaurant at night. Each dish will be paired with thoughtfully chosen beverages to complement and enhance the flavours of each course.

Torti is the resort’s pool and beach bar, known for its customisable ‘bento box’ offerings and fresh sushi. The bar draws guests into a lively music-filled soundscape that perfectly harmonises with the relaxing cabanas and sunbeds arranged in the pool.

The resort also offers unique food and drink experiences such as mixology and barista masterclasses, Creole cooking classes, desert, and bakery classes, as well as kids cooking classes. Guests can join the chef on a one-hour tour of Moulin’s herb garden to learn about the resort’s sustainable approach to growing and harvesting fresh produce. A private dining experience is also available, and guests can opt for lunch on the reef. Additional culinary experiences include a private barbeque, picnic-style breakfast, floating trays in villas, and paint and sip experiences with an open bar.

Island’s Natural Environment

An idyllic haven offering an enchanted escape from the ordinary, Platte Island earned its name as a nod to its flat typography and forested sandy cay in the outer islands of the Seychelles. It serves as a home to migratory seabirds and turtles - all of which are protected by their own lagoon and coral reefs.

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island has implemented several efforts and initiatives to preserve and protect the diverse flora and fauna that also call the island home. On the sandy shores, hawksbill and green turtles come to nest, and the underwater realm of Platte Island is not only an adventure but also an essential ecological cornerstone.

The property has a resident Environment Manager and Marine Biologist and has fostered partnerships with local non-profit organisations – including the Island Conservation Society – to manage several projects that provide lasting solutions towards preserving the nature of the island.

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island uses a solar field to create renewable energy across most of its operations, and the island’s natural garden provides a large portion of the resort’s fruits and vegetables for a sustainable farm-to-table supply.

The resort's dedicated 2.5-megawatt solar farm allows it to power 95 percent of its operations by the sun, and water production through a desalination process leaves rain and ground water for vegetation. An on-site water treatment plant also supports the reuse of water across daily operations, ensuring a closed-loop approach to reducing waste.

A Wellness Haven

Only in the Seychelles are the exotic fruit coco de mer found. Its unusual double-coconut shape is referenced and abstracted in the design of the spa, lending sensuous curves to embrace the pristine and natural setting. The Waldorf Astoria Spa is a sanctuary for your state of wellbeing, blending wellness technology with high touch therapies to deliver relaxation, rebalance and rejuvenation through individual treatments and personalised programs using sustainable ingredients such as organic seaweed, locally sourced coconut, and native plants.

Designed to nourish the body, mind and spirit in a tranquil landscape, the Waldorf Astoria Spa also provides revitalising yoga, guided meditation, and mindfulness sessions to focus on breathwork and inner balance and is supported by thermal experiences including sauna, steam, and hydrotherapy.

The fitness centre features a Technogym workout centre, open air fitness studio for a range of fitness classes and activities, Tennis and Padel Tennis as well as outdoor activities including cycling, and jogging.

One-of-a-Kind Experiences

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island offers a thoughtfully curated line-up of local experiences for guests to enjoy. Guests can immerse themselves in the captivating world of fly fishing, for novice and seasoned fly fishers. With the guidance of expert instructors, guests can discover the island's diverse ecosystems, learn about responsible fishing practices, and explore shallow flats and tranquil lagoons. Water sport experiences are also designed for guests to delight in the island's pristine waters, with a range of activities including kite surfing, scuba diving, free diving, paddle boarding, kayaking and deep-sea fishing experiences.

Guests can participate in eco-awareness programs designed to build a deeper connection with nature, while actively contributing to the sustainable development of the island. Activities include coral planting with expert guides and exploring the island's diverse wildlife and natural wonders. Guests can also set sail on a thrilling blue safari seeking out majestic whales and dolphins or opt for a kayak ride or stand-up paddle experience, revealing an enchanting aquatic universe. Additional eco-conscious activities include a guided tour showcasing the solar power farm, chef's garden, and recycling efforts at the resort.

Other activities at the resort include star gazing sessions, an alfresco outdoor cinema experience and dancing under the island’s night sky.

The Sea Scouts Kids Club offers little ones an opportunity to embark on a journey of imagination, exploration, and discovery. Designed to spark curiosity and nurture a love for nature, the club offers a range of activities from arts and crafts to culinary classes and cooking with freshly harvested ingredients from the chef’s garden. Furthermore, the Marine Mavericks Teens Club provides a unique space for young adults to participate in marine conservation and sustainability initiatives. Teens can enjoy activities such as iPhone Photography sessions, silent disco nights, mocktail mixology, island escape room, paddle board expeditions and bonfire storytelling.

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island joins four trading properties from Hilton’s portfolio in the Indian Ocean, including Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa, DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles – Allamanda Resort and Spa, and Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa, with Canopy by Hilton Seychelles scheduled to open later this year.

