Riyadh, KSA & UAE – WakeCap, the sensor-powered project intelligence and controls platform trusted by the world’s most complex construction and oil and gas projects, announces its acquisition of Trackfy, a workforce safety and operational solution for industrial companies. The acquisition underscores the Saudi company’s commitment to expanding its global reach, diversifying product capabilities, and deepening customer relationships across the construction and industrial lifecycle.

WakeCap’s expansion comes at a time when global infrastructure investment is surging, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alone investing nearly $1 trillion in construction and urban development. Aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030 to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable built environments, WakeCap’s ability to bridge Silicon Valley innovation, Saudi-scale delivery and now Brazilian reach, uniquely positions the company at the intersection of AI, IoT, and industrial transformation.

Beyond expanding into Latin America, with Brazil as the new LATAM HQ, the Trackfy acquisition allows WakeCap to support clients long after construction is complete. By adding operations and maintenance capabilities, WakeCap can stay with projects from the build phase through to daily industrial operations, offering a single connected solution across the full lifecycle of a facility. This approach significantly increases the long-term value the company delivers to its customers.

“Trackfy brings both regional expertise and product capabilities that perfectly complement WakeCap’s vision to put workers first, make jobsites safer, and bring clarity to the world’s most complex construction projects,” said Dr. Hassan Albalawi, Co-Founder and CEO of WakeCap. "WakeCap's ability to capture and act on real-time jobsite data is critical for high-performing project controls, and this acquisition fuels our next stage of growth as we expand our global footprint, increasing the value we deliver to customers through richer insights, faster reporting, and greater operational efficiency. This is a strong cultural fit, and we are excited to welcome the Trackfy team to WakeCap.”

“WakeCap’s mission has always been to solve the construction industry’s most urgent problems through data, software, and IoT, while Trackfy has done the same across the operational core of industrial environments,” said Tulio Cerviño, CEO of Trackfy. “Joining forces enables us to scale our technology, expand into new regions, and serve customers across the full lifecycle of industrial projects. This move is more than just an acquisition – it’s a big step toward the realization of a shared vision: to build the global standard for smart operations and industrial intelligence.”

The acquisition will combine WakeCap’s expertise in global construction technology with Trackfy’s strength in industrial operations. WakeCap transforms how construction projects are managed through live, site-wide visibility across workforce, safety, productivity, and progress. Its technology protects and empowers jobsite workers, transforming construction sites into a safer and more reliable place to work. With more than 150 million labor hours tracked and deployments across US$120 billion in active projects – including Aramco, NEOM, Qiddiya, and King Salman Park as well as global projects in the UAE, US, Brazil and Japan – WakeCap is setting the standard for how data drives performance, safety, and accountability on the jobsite, leading to data-driven business decisions and reduced insurance costs.

About WakeCap

WakeCap is the sensor-powered project controls platform that has become the technology partner for the Middle East’s most complex construction projects. Pioneering construction sensing since 2017, WakeCap’s platform is currently deployed across $120B+ of active giga-projects, with over 150M work hours tracked. WakeCap tracks live field data and transforms it into actionable intelligence, from labor hours and site access to safety, productivity, and progress. WakeCap has delivered transformative results, achieving 90%+ reduction in safety violation observations, 25%+ gains in productivity, and 70%+ faster incident response. Trusted by industry giants including Aramco, Neom, Qiddiya, and the region’s top contractors, WakeCap is building the foundation for a smarter, safer, and more transparent construction industry. WakeCap is Headquartered in Riyadh & Silicon Valley, with operations across UAE, Brazil, and the US.

About Trackfy

Trackfy is a leading industrial technology company focused on workforce safety and operational performance. Recognized as one of the top 4 IoT startups in Brazil by the 100 Open Startups ranking, Trackfy has built Latin America's largest knowledge-base on real-time operational intelligence. Its platform is trusted by over 15 major industrial clients—including leaders in steel, oil & gas, chemicals, and agriculture—to digitize field operations, reduce risk, and boost productivity. From emergency response to long-term efficiency gains, Trackfy provides critical insights through IoT and Data Analytics, making industrial environments safer, smarter, and more transparent.

The startup reports that its solution has already increased team productivity by 67%, reduced the time required for work permit issuance by 25%, and improved operational planning accuracy. In industrial settings, its technology has reduced emergency evacuation times by 50% and internal worker travel time by 33%.



Media Enquiries Middle East

Jola Chudy

jola@jolachudy.net +971 50 156 0159