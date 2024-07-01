Riyadh and Palo Alto– WakeCap, a leading IoT platform for construction project management, today announced the acquisition of Crews by Core, an AI-powered project delivery platform for the construction industry. The acquisition will create the world’s most comprehensive SAAS and IoT solution for construction mega projects. Through the transaction, WakeCap will open an R&D headquarters in Silicon Valley to solidify its position as a global construction tech leader.

One platform for construction operations

WakeCap solutions are used by job sites employing tens of thousands of workers, with over 70 million worker hours completed. WakeCap has established a high level of trust and integrity with its customers, and as a result is delivering several solutions needed on site. Alongside WakeCap’s existing lineup of connected worker, time and progress measurement, and safety incident prevention and management, the merged company will provide owners and contractors the most comprehensive suite of tools available to date. Crews by Core’s AI-powered project delivery platform gives WakeCap the ability to offer customers immediate ways to quantify and mitigate jobsite inefficiencies. WakeCap’s IoT network for people, equipment, and vehicles provides rich automated data on the jobsite, saving thousands of hours and 20% of labor costs or more in addition to keeping workers safer. Now they will add lookahead scheduling, communication, and financial risk assessment and mitigation.

Construction’s opportunity: more efficient processes with unified solutions

The global construction industry is valued at more than $12 trillion and employs 200 million people globally, yet notoriously relies on offline and inefficient processes. Miscommunication, poor collaboration, and worker shortages lead to crews wasting hours per week on non-productive tasks. This is a longstanding industry-wide problem that WakeCap has been tackling with their IoT platform, as has Crews by Core with their AI-powered project delivery platform.

“Hassan has built a rocketship. It’s rare to see so much traction in construction tech, let alone any tech startup, and we’re excited to accelerate our mission with this partnership,” stated Di-Ann Eisnor, CEO and founder of Crews by Core. “Saudi Arabia has some of the largest projects anywhere in the world and it's the perfect place to deploy our project delivery platform.”

“Di-Ann's team has incredible knowledge and deep technical skill. We’re thrilled to bring the two companies together,” explained Dr. Hassan Albalawi, CEO and Founder of WakeCap. “Their team is world class and has built some of the most important companies in Silicon Valley including Paypal, Waze, Google Chrome, and Palantir. They know how to scale technology platforms.”

The two companies' technologies are already deployed across large sites and megaprojects in the United States, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Japan, managing tens of thousands of workers performing millions of hours of labor each year. Customers include Saudi Aramco, Jeddah Central Development Co., Kajima, Takenaka, and Apex Building Group. The acquisition price is not being disclosed.

About WakeCap

WakeCap is a workforce safety and productivity solution that boosts productivity and safety in large construction projects. It is an IoT-based enterprise solution to monitor workforce activity and collect profit-impacting data on actual hours, progress, and safety. WakeCap offers real-time visibility and highly accurate project data through its innovative wearable and cloud solution. WakeCap gathers data through a knob that attaches to a standard hard hat worn by site workers. WakeCap is live on 30+ mega sites & giga sites in Saudi Arabia and the United States with an average 2,000+ workers per project, and has logged over 70 million worker-hours.

About Crews by Core

Crews by Core is an AI-powered project delivery platform focused on de-risking the construction jobsite with integrated schedule creation, tracking, communication, and visualization. The platform leverages vast amounts of data to improve jobsite decision-making, decreasing wasted hours, avoiding liquidated damages, and improving time to occupancy. Its unified interface for field operations, consolidates disparate tools into one platform, centralizing all data, thereby minimizing risk and simplifying project management across the board. Crews by Core is currently on job sites in Japan and the United States.

