Abu Dhabi: Wahed Invest Limited (Wahed), the UAE robo-advisory subsidiary of Wahed Inc., a global Shariah-compliant fintech that aims to advance financial inclusion through accessible, affordable and value-based investing, has launched after having been granted a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Wahed will become the UAE’s first dedicated Islamic digital investment management platform.

Wahed offers financial services to UAE residents to facilitate a smarter way to invest through access to a diversified, Shariah-compliant portfolio in its digital Application. The firm aims to empower Muslims at large to take charge of their investment well-being with a transparent and selective Shariah-compliant portfolio.

Wahed is designed to cater to financially savvy investors as well as those with little financial knowledge. Coupled with low starting investment minimums of USD 500, low fees, and no lock-in period, it hopes to remove the barriers to sophisticated investment management that have been traditionally reserved for high-net-worth investors.

Junaid Wahedna, Chief Executive Officer at Wahed Inc. said, “We consider the UAE our home. I grew up in the UAE and am very excited to bring our technology and investment efficiencies to the UAE's flourishing business environment in Abu Dhabi, ADGM and beyond. We are committed to contributing to an increase in the savings culture amongst the youth and professionals in a safe and Shariah-compliant manner, in line with the cultural values of the UAE”.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Markets at ADGM said, “We are pleased to welcome Wahed to ADGM’s international financial centre and vibrant community and congratulate them on being granted the FSP by ADGM’s FSRA. With a world-class progressive regulatory ecosystem, ADGM aims to catalyse the growth of Fintech innovators by fostering a trusted, collaborative and enabling marketplace for Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region. The launch of Wahed in the UAE brings next-gen financial services and strengthens our growing digital economy”.

Since its launch in 2015, Wahed has attracted over 300,000 customers worldwide and has raised more than USD 75 million in funding from family offices, institutions and high-profile backers, including Dubai Cultiv8, and international footballer Paul Pogba. Wahed’s mission is to change how the Muslim community participates in global financial markets by making investing accessible and ethically acceptable for the 1.8 billion Muslims globally.

Once signed up to the Wahed App, users can securely create an account within minutes. The Wahed App will automatically suggest a portfolio for each user based on how they answer questions about themselves, considering the individual's financial situation, attitude towards risks, investment goals and other criteria. The portfolio models are overseen by the firms’ fund management professionals. Users can begin investing with as little as USD 100 while paying a fraction of traditional management fees. Wahed ensures that investors always have a diversified portfolio, regardless of their account size, thus making investing efficient for various types of people, whether they are entrepreneurs, working professionals or homemakers.

About Wahed Inc.

Founded in 2015, Wahed Inc. is a financial technology company that aims to advance financial inclusion through accessible, affordable, and values-based investing. The company has made significant inroads in the world of ethical and halal investing by creating an easy-to-use digital platform that provides portfolio options to clients that align with their risk appetite. Wahed’s services have already attracted over 300,000 customers in the US, UK, UAE, Malaysia, and beyond through its website or mobile app. For more information, visit: wahed.com.

About Wahed Invest Limited

Wahed Invest Limited is regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) as an Islamic Finance Business with Financial Services Permission for Shari’a Compliant Regulated Activities of Managing Assets; and Arranging Custody [Financial Permission No. 220065].

Our registered address is: Cloud Suite 213, Al Sarab Tower, 15th floor ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

This information has been published by Wahed Invest Limited. This information is not intended to constitute financial advice, a personal recommendation or an offer or agreement to buy or sell investments. Whilst we have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the information contained herein is not untrue or misleading at the time of publication, we cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness and such information may be subject to change without notice. Investors should not act on it without first independently verifying its contents. If contemplating an investment or investment service, the customer should seek independent advice or make his/her own decisions as to the suitability of the investment or service. Investments in financial products involve substantial risk of loss and are not suitable for every investor. Our investment portfolios are composite investment portfolios made up of stocks, sukuk, and Exchange Traded Futures (ETFs). Investments in stocks, sukuk, and ETFs may decline in value, potentially meaning that you may get back less than you invested. For more information, visit: wahed.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

