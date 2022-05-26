Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Waha MENA Equity Fund (“Fund”) managed by Waha Capital PJSC (ADX: WAHA), an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company, has been recognised as the Best Emerging Markets Equity fund by the EuroHedge Awards 2021.

The Fund, which invests in a diversified portfolio of publicly listed companies across the MENA region, delivered a 42.8% net return in the 12 months to end of April 2022. Since its inception in 2014, the Fund has made 296.4% net return, significantly outperforming the 94.5% return of its benchmark. This Fund seeks to deliver leading, risk adjusted returns out of the MENA opportunity set – employing a fundamental bottom-up approach with a macro and technical overlay, enabling it to perform through the cycle.

The EuroHedge Awards recognise the best performing funds globally, through an analysis of performance-based evaluation metrics which aim to reflect the two primary objectives of hedge funds – to manage volatility and to deliver returns for investors. For 2021, performance and success were specifically evaluated in the context of volatility related to the global pandemic, uncertain markets and macroeconomic developments.

Mohamed El Jamal, Chief Investment Officer of Waha Capital’s Public Markets Business and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Waha MENA Equity Fund said: “Being recognised by the EuroHedge Awards as the Best Emerging Markets Equity fund is the culmination of a decade-long process in building and growing our asset management platform. We are delighted to see the dedication of our teams being distinguished once again, and we remain resolute in our pursuit to become the asset manager of choice in emerging markets. We share and celebrate this award with our long-standing investors, our entire team, as well as the broader Abu Dhabi community and hope to be back again next year!’’

Waha Capital, which reported a 2021 net profit of AED 391 million, has over US$1.25 billion of assets under management (AUM) in its Public Markets business. The Company operates two core businesses: Public Markets, which offers sophisticated investors access to actively managed emerging markets credit and equity funds; and Private Investments, which pursues a multi-asset investment approach focused on private markets, with the flexibility to deploy capital directly across diverse sectors and geographies through its Global Opportunities and Core Portfolios.

About Waha Capital

Waha Capital is an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company that leverages its emerging markets expertise, business networks and research capabilities to deliver superior returns to shareholders and investors in its funds.

Founded in 1997, Waha Capital is one of the Emirate’s leading private sector investment houses, providing a world-class platform for investment and growth. The Company has a long-established track record of investing in public and private markets, deploying proprietary capital in alignment with third-party investors.

The Public Markets business offers sophisticated investors actively managed emerging markets credit and equities funds, via a disciplined approach to investment and implementing distinctive strategies to deliver consistent market-leading returns.

The Private Investments business pursues a multi-asset investment approach in private markets, with the flexibility to deploy capital across diverse sectors and geographies. The business leverages extensive international business networks to source deals and form co-investment partnerships.

Counting Mubadala Investment Company as an anchor shareholder, Waha Capital is at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly dynamic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating long-term value for shareholders, fund investors, employees, and communities.

For further information on Waha Capital and its investment capabilities, please visit wahacapital.com

