Dubai: Waffries, the innovative pioneer in the UAE QSR scene, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its first store in the country. Located in the Mall of the Emirates, Waffries introduces a new way to enjoy waffles, making them perfect for those craving a tasty snack on the move. With its unique dippable waffle and an array of mouthwatering options, Waffries is set to revolutionize the waffle experience.

Unlike traditional waffles that require utensils, Waffries provides a hassle-free and convenient alternative. Its distinctive rectangular shape and smaller size make it easy to hold and dip into your favorite sauces, delivering a delightful burst of flavor with every bite. While you’re enjoying your mall visit, Waffries allows you to savor the joy of waffles without the need to spend time dining traditionally.

At Waffries, we believe that waffles should be enjoyed at any time of day, be it breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even as a quick snack in between meals. That's why Waffries offers an enticing menu of 12 signature waffles, carefully crafted to cater to every taste bud. Half of our options are delectably savory, ranging from classic favorites like "The OG" with bacon and cheddar cheese, to tantalizing delights such as "Asiana" featuring veggies with ginger, spring onion and a sweet spicy dip.

For those with a sweet tooth, the other half of the Waffries menu is dedicated to delectable, sweet waffles, designed to excite your taste buds. Indulge in flavors like "Banana Nana" with banana filling and banana toffee dip, or opt for healthier alternatives like the nutrient-rich "Super Seeds" waffle. But that's not all – at Waffries, customers are empowered to unleash their creativity through a "Build your own" option. Customers can choose their batter, select their fillings, and complete their waffle masterpiece with a variety of delectable dips, creating a waffle that truly reflects their personal taste.

Waffries takes pride in offering not just a delightful experience, but a healthier one as well. The brand utilizes the freshest ingredients prepared daily, ensuring that each waffle is made to perfection every single day. With lower sugar content, reduced fat, and a light crispy texture, Waffries provides a guilt-free indulgence. Waffries also caters to vegetarian preferences, so everyone can find their perfect waffle match.

"We are thrilled to introduce Waffries, the world's first dippable waffle concept," said Sarah Abualia, the founder of Waffries. "Waffries’ unique approach to waffle enjoyment and the wide range of sweet and savory options make the brand a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts across the country. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy of dipping into deliciousness."

Visit Waffries in Mall of the Emirates near the ground floor food court, where a world of dippable waffle delights awaits. For more information, including the menu and store hours, please visit www.waffries.com or follow Waffries on Instagram.

Price: Starts from 28 AED

Opening Hours: 10 AM - Midnight

Location: Mall of the Emirates, near the ground floor food court

