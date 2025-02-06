Global – W Chain, the world’s leading hybrid blockchain network is excited to announce a pivotal partnership with Victus Capital, a leading investment firm known for its strategic support in blockchain technology and ecosystem development. As part of this collaboration, Victus Capital has made a strategic investment in W Coin (WCO) of 700K USD to begin with, additionally providing expertise to support the expansion and growth of the WCO ecosystem.

With the backing of Victus Capital, WCO will benefit from a comprehensive support package, including market-making services, access to global trading networks, and key business partnerships. This partnership is set to significantly enhance the WCO ecosystem’s development and adoption, positioning it for global success in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape.

Commenting on this partnership, Anish Jain, Founder & CEO of W Chain said. "We are excited to partner with Victus Capital to unlock the full potential of WCO. Their strategic guidance and resources will be invaluable as we continue to build a robust and thriving ecosystem."

Through this collaboration, WCO stands to gain several significant benefits. Firstly, it will receive market making services, which are designed to enhance liquidity and trading volume across major exchanges. Additionally, the collaboration will support ecosystem development by fostering innovative projects through an accelerator program and establishing strategic business partnerships. Furthermore, WCO will gain global network access, connecting with elite trading groups and expanding into new markets, which is crucial for broadening its reach and influence in the blockchain space. Lastly, this partnership will contribute to brand elevation, enhancing WCO's visibility and social proof within the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities, ultimately positioning it as a key player in the industry.

Further on this partnership Matisse Eykelberg, Co-founder, Victus Capital added, "We believe in the long-term vision of W Chain and the potential of WCO, our investment will support the ecosystem's growth and position WCO as a leading player in the blockchain space."

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for WCO, solidifying its position as a key player in the evolving blockchain landscape.

About W Chain

W Chain Powered by WadzChain Network is an innovative leader in blockchain technology, developing secure and efficient payment solutions for businesses and individuals worldwide. With a focus on combining the benefits of both public and private blockchain networks, W Chain Network is creating a next-generation platform for global payments, smart contracts, and decentralised finance.

About Victus Capital:

Victus Capital is a leading Web3 Venture Capital firm that has been recognized as the best-performing VC fund in Web3 by TechBullion. With a focus on value creation and sustainability, Victus Capital partners with visionary companies to drive transformative growth.