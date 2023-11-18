Draws increase the company’s competitiveness within the Dubai market, Walid Al -Zarooni

Dubai- United Arab Emirates: W Capital, a Dubai-based real estate brokerage, announced a new draw for the year 2024, starting from next January 20th,for Dhs100.000, as part of their strategy to stimulate real estate sales.

The company organized 3 draws in the first half of 2023, with a value of Dhs100.000 each.

“We are starting again to offer raffles to boost sales, especially with the continued real estate momentum in the Emirate of Dubai,” said CEO, Walid Al Zarooni.

He pointed out that participating in the draw, requires purchasing a unit through W Capital during the period from November 17th2023 to January 17th, 2024, with the draw taking place on January 20th.

Al-Zarooni revealed that such draws increase W Capital’s competitiveness and improve the quality of services provided by the company, as they do their best to meet customer requests.

He stressed the company’s keenness to offer a large prize to competitors worth Dhs100.000 each time. The total value of the prizes offered by W Capital since establishment until now amounted to about Dhs1.9mln.

W Capital previously held draws worth Dhs1.8mln, which included an apartment worth Dhs450.000, as well as a draw for 3 cars worth Dhs150.000 each, in addition to 5 prizes with a total value of Dhs500,000, and 3 draws worth Dhs300.000 last year.

Al-Zarooni stated that to participate in the draw, customers must purchase a housing unit through W Capital, then they will receive a coupon for every Dhs100.000 paid, and the higher the value, the greater the number of coupons. For example, whoever buys a unit worth one million dirhams will receive 10 coupons.

Al Zarooni stressed that “W Capital” will continue offering attractive promotional prizes to customers, while providing the best services to enhance their position in the Dubai real estate market. He confirmed the company’s commitment to all requirements of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai that are required to organize such draws, amid high levels of transparency while abiding to standards for all customers who meet the requirements. The drawing process will be broadcast live on his official Instagram account.

Al Zarooni confirmed their commitment to market to the largest real estate developers in Dubai in order to obtain the best units at the best prices for customers, and to gain their trust.

He explained that these offers and raffles are one of the companies’ means of stimulating real estate sales and attracting customers to increase the purchasing momentum of individuals and companies while highlighting the attractive investment opportunities available in a market which is still on an upward path in the medium term.

He added that the real estate market witnessed record sales this year, and is expected to continue its positive performance in 2024, thanks to the Dubai vibrant economic activities, the incentives and facilities provided to attract investors, the ease of granting visas and residency, and the continued momentum of demand from foreigners.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.