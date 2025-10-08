This partnership will engage 50,000 schools and 4 million students, supported by the training of 50,000 Innovation Teachers to nurture creativity and future-ready skills over the next 5 years.

Dubai, UAE & Bhubaneswar, India – In a significant step toward building stronger academic–industry linkages, VRAcademi, Dubai’s leading AI & Metaverse Lab, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation (BCKIC), a an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. This collaboration aims to leverage VRAcademi’s expertise, learning ecosystems as well as state-of-the-art tools and technology to empower young minds across India with future-ready skills in emerging technologies.

VRAcademi develops learning environments that are founded with an emphasis on mindfulness where students are taught future-ready skills like coding, AI and Robotics, empowering them to build their own creations in a fun, hands-on way which nurtures their creativity and encourages an entrepreneurial mindset.

As specialists in building creative and innovative learning ecosystems, VRAcademi’s partnership with BCKIC will work towards facilitating cooperation in joint R&D, faculty and student exchanges, certification programs, startup incubation and mentoring, as well as pilot projects across education, health-tech, heritage and smart cities. Both organizations will also co-host workshops, seminars and white-papers to strengthen global knowledge exchange.

As part of its execution roadmap over the next 5 years, the partnership will engage 50,000 schools and 4 million students, supported by the training of 50,000 Innovation Teachers to nurture creativity and future-ready skills. The initiative also aims to incubate 300+ start-ups and create over 80 intellectual properties, many of which are projected to achieve international recognition. With a combined social and economic contribution estimated at USD 376 million, the effort positions Bhubaneswar as both the anchor hub for India’s cluster-led innovation growth and a global convening platform for leaders in technology, education, and entrepreneurship.

“BCKIC has been created to drive regional growth through science and technology. This partnership with VRAcademi adds a global dimension to our mission, enabling Indian researchers, entrepreneurs and students to collaborate with international peers and accelerate innovation outcomes. Our role is to catalyze partnerships that can convert ideas into scalable solutions. By joining hands with VRAcademi, we are opening new avenues for skill development, entrepreneurship and policy advocacy in cutting-edge technologies.”, said Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman, BCKIC Foundation & Captain G.S. Rathee, Adviser, BCKIC Foundation.

Sonal Ahuja, Co-Founder, VRAcademi, commented: “At VRAcademi, we are committed to preparing learners with creativity and future-ready skills. This partnership will allow us to bring advanced labs, immersive platforms and global networks to complement India’s vibrant research and startup ecosystem. Together, we can create pathways for innovation that benefit both countries and beyond, while helping students become leaders of tomorrow.”

BCKIC will provide access to India’s national innovation ecosystem under PM-STIAC initiatives, while VRAcademi will contribute to the development of world-class infrastructure and open doors to UAE and global markets.

About VRAcademi AI & Metaverse Lab:

Founded in 2021 by 9-year-old Aggelos and his father Sonal Ahuja as a visionary response to personal adversity, VRAcademi is a Dubai-based immersive education and innovation hub redefining creative learning through cutting-edge technologies such as VR, AR/XR, AI, robotics, and digital design. With initiatives across the UAE, UK, Ireland, and India, VRAcademi’s flagship AI & Metaverse Lab on Jumeirah Beach Road offers a state-of-the-art environment where students build immersive worlds and express their ideas through storytelling, design, and technology. The lab features XR immersion zones, avatar and motion capture studios, a green screen film production space using Unreal Engine, Apple spatial computing, and an audio lab, as well as high-performance workstations for metaverse development and a dedicated AI and robotics lab.

Recognized as the UAE’s first Epic Games-authorized Unreal Engine training center, VRAcademi partners with top academic and industry leaders including Medical Realities, XTIC from IIT Madras, MIT, Abu Dhabi Mobility, and GEMS Education. VRAcademi has also played a key role in leading the development of an immersive climate awareness game as part of the European Union’s Erasmus+ project ‘VR4Clima.’

Locally, VRAcademi actively supports youth and innovation programs through workshops and camps with the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Gaming Program, Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators (Sharjah), the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, and CodersHQ, and more. With its unique blend of technology, design, and mindfulness, VRAcademi is empowering the next generation to lead, create, and thrive in the metaverse and beyond.

To Learn more, please visit: https://www.vracademi.com/

About Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation (BCKIC)

Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation (BCKIC), is an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, established under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC).

BCKIC plays a pivotal role in fostering innovation-led development across diverse communities, with a strong emphasis on creating sustainable livelihoods, enabling inclusive growth, and advancing affordable technological solutions that contribute to holistic societal progress.

For more details, please visit https://bckic.in/