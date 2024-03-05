Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s premier shopping destination Oman Avenues Mall recently unveiled an exclusive Volvo Pop-Up at the mall, marking the momentous reentry of the esteemed automotive marque into the local market. The interactive display beckons patrons to immerse themselves in the premium quality and cutting-edge innovation that are synonymous with the Volvo brand, thereby elevating the conventional shopping experience.

Under the stewardship of distinguished conglomerate OMASCO, Volvo’s reentry into the Omani market is strategically showcased in a central atrium at the mall, giving visitors a glimpse into the brand’s signature Scandinavian design and engineering prowess. Renowned for its unrivaled blend of luxury, technological innovation, and best-in-class safety standards, Volvo's legacy of automotive excellence is vividly captured within this experiential display, inviting discerning shoppers to acquaint themselves with the brand's premium offerings.

Commenting on the pop-up, Mr. Gogi George, General Manager of Leasing and Development for Lulu Group International, said, “At Oman Avenues Mall, we are committed to delivering unique and unforgettable experiences for our guests. To this end, we continuously strive to introduce exclusive attractions that complement our already impressive range of retail offerings. The remarkable Volvo Pop-Up exemplifies this ethos, and promises to captivate auto enthusiasts, affording them an innovative platform to engage with their preferred automotive marque within the city's beloved shopping destination.”

At the heart of the Volvo Pop-Up at Oman Avenues Mall lies the exhibition of four flagship Volvo models, namely XC90, XC60, XC40, and S90. The mild-hybrid models combine performance excellence with sustainability, resonating with contemporary consumer sensibilities, and aligning seamlessly with the brand’s mission to reduce its overall carbon footprint. The Pop-Up also seeks to streamline the purchase process, facilitating on-the-spot test drives with up to three cars available. Furthermore, delivery of purchased vehicles is being organized from the mall parking lot, or through OMASCO’s home delivery services, ensuring elevated convenience for prospective buyers.

Oman Avenues Mall’s collaboration with OMASCO to showcase Volvo’s return to the market, not only ushers in a new era of automotive excellence, but also exemplifies the mall’s dedication to elevating the shopping journey for its valued visitors. Through a fusion of diverse retail choices, engaging community initiatives and immersive brand encounters, Oman Avenues Mall continues to craft memorable experiences that enhance convenience, spark curiosity, and thoroughly entertain its patrons.