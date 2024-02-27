Volkswagen announces the opening of its new service center in Riyadh on Saturday 20th of January 2024, with a significant stride towards enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

“The new Center is very valuable to us and ensures that it is future-ready,” says Mohamed Mousa, General Manager of Volkswagen Saudi Arabia.

Mousa highlighted the strategic importance of the center, emphasizing its ability to accommodate double the capacity to meet our customer needs.

The center's inauguration doubles Volkswagen's capacity and resources, ensuring the efficient addressing of diverse customer needs. Its strategic location, just 15 minutes away from the showroom, aims to save time for customers, enabling faster response times and improved service delivery efficiency.

Mr. Mohammed Moussa emphasized Volkswagen's commitment to increasing its workforce by 50% in response to the growing demand for services, in addition to facilitating the appointment booking process and selecting services through the website or toll-free phone calls. This increase reflects the brand's commitment to setting new standards aimed at retaining customers by ensuring speedy and efficient service and in alignment with the regulations of the Ministry of Commerce, ensuring its efficiency. The opening of the center constitutes a strategic objective centered around focusing on electric and smart mobility and embracing digital transformation within the brand.

The General Manager expressed excitement about the cutting-edge service center, characterizing it as a testament to Volkswagen's dedication to providing top-notch service and convenience. The new facility is fully operational and ready to provide an elevated service experience for Volkswagen owners.

In addition, Mousa reiterated how the center aligns with Volkswagen's broader goals, reflecting the brand's commitment to setting new standards for customer satisfaction. The company remains dedicated to advancing car design, emphasizing electric and intelligent mobility, and embracing digital transformation within the brand.

About Volkswagen Saudi Arabia:

The presence of Volkswagen branches in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is centered around the major cities, Riyadh - Jeddah - Dammam - Mecca - Medina. There are three branches for showrooms in Riyadh - Jeddah - Dammam, as well as five branches for service centers in Riyadh - Jeddah - Dammam - Mecca - Medina.

About SAMACO:

SAMACO Motors Division is part of Al-Nahla Group, which was established in the 1930s by HE Sheikh Hassan Abbas Sharbatly and is the flagship within the Al-Nahla portfolio of Companies.