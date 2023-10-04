Dubai, UAE: In anticipation of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in Qatar, Volkswagen Middle East has confirmed that its three leading SUVs will make their debut in the region on Friday.

In line with its commitment to crafting vehicles that are made for everyone, Volkswagen is set to take the spotlight at GIMS Qatar with the introduction of the updated Teramont and Touareg and new generation Tiguan SUVs. These latest SUV models showcase the brand's dedication to elevating the driving experience of motorists throughout the region.

Matthias Ziegler, Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East, said, "At Volkswagen, we firmly believe in creating SUVs that are made for everyone, and we are excited to introduce these additions to our portfolio at GIMS Qatar. This event offers an opportunity to showcase our commitment to innovation in our SUV line up and we look forward to displaying the future of the Volkswagen brand in the Middle East with these vehicles."

The Teramont, Volkswagen Middle East's best-selling vehicle, offers top-tier performance and versatility. The 2024 model also features significant interior upgrades.

The flagship SUV of the Volkswagen line-up, the Touareg, is receiving a noteworthy upgrade on its third generation, boasting cutting-edge technology and enhanced comfort.

The new generation of the Tiguan, one of Volkswagen's worldwide best-sellers, is making its motor show debut, showcasing its blend of style and functionality.

Guest attending the Geneva International Motor Show – Qatar can see the three new products as well as other models from the brand including the Golf GTI, Amarok, ID. Buzz and T-Roc.

About Volkswagen Middle East:

Volkswagen Middle East is the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand representation across 8 countries in the region. Across the Middle East Volkswagen's product lineup includes the Tiguan, Golf GTI & R, T-Roc and Touareg as well as the regions best-selling Volkswagen, the 7-seater SUV, the Teramont. Volkswagen Passenger Cars is present in more than 140 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at 29 locations in twelve countries. In 2022, Volkswagen globally delivered around 4.6 million vehicles. Around 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.